Trump Calls for Fed Chair Jerome Powell Immediate Resignation
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday, calling for his immediate resignation.
In a post shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump referred to an article discussing comments made by Bill Pulte, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Pulte had urged Congress to investigate Powell, accusing the Fed chair of political bias and misleading the Senate.
Trump's latest demand comes as part of a long-standing campaign against Powell. The former president has previously threatened to oust Powell before his term ends next year, frequently criticizing the Federal Reserve chair for his failure to implement rate cuts, which Trump has long argued are necessary to boost economic growth.
This public feud signals continuing tension between the president and the central bank as inflation and economic policies remain hot-button issues in U.S. politics.
