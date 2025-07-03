Norway Launches First National Strategy For Radiation Protection, Nuclear Safety
The new strategy defines Norway's international obligations in the areas of radiation protection, nuclear safety, and emergency preparedness, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the Norwegian government's press release.
It also addresses the shortcomings identified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) during its review of Norway's radiation safety systems in 2019.
"I am very pleased that we are now putting in place the country's first national strategy in this area. It helps to increase health preparedness and security in our country," said Jan Christian Vestre, Minister of Health and Care Services.
Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasised the growing relevance of nuclear safety issues. "Tensions in the world have increased, and issues related to radiation protection and nuclear safety have not been more important."
He added that Norway intends to play an active role in international cooperation on these matters.
The national strategy commits Norway to maintaining a high level of radiation protection to safeguard human health and the environment.
It sets out 10 key goals, including ensuring independent regulatory oversight, strengthening safety regulations, adopting a life-cycle approach to radiation-related activities, and minimising the risk of radiation and nuclear incidents.
Norway also aims to improve patient safety in the medical use of radiation, enhance the management of radiation sources beyond governmental control, and ensure all radiation-related activities in the country prioritise safety as the highest concern.
Additionally, the strategy underscores the importance of openness, transparency, and coordination in Norway's radiation protection and nuclear safety systems.
