'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Clocks 25 Years Of Release, Smriti Irani, Ektaa Kapoor Get Nostalgic

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) The iconic television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' has clocked 25 years since its release. The show, which was released on July 3, 2000, became a part of Indian households, hearts, and everyday lives.

In a way, the show triggered some landslide changes in the Indian entertainment industry. With the dot com bubble bursting, Hindi television brought upon a new dawn with the saas-bahu content, put in motion by 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'.

Talking about the special occasion, Smriti Irani, who moved from acting to politics, said,“'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' isn't just a show, it's a shared memory. For those who created it and the millions who embraced it, it was a story of families, faith, and the fabric that binds us across generations. Twenty-five years later, it still lives in our hearts. My gratitude to those who made the journey possible”.

Actor Amar Upadhyay said, "Twenty-five years ago, we began a journey that was more than just a show, it was a mirror to millions of households, a reflection of traditions, love, trials, and the changing face of Indian families. Being a part of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' wasn't just a role, it was a responsibility, a privilege, and a turning point not just for me, but for everyone who lived and breathed this world with us. It changed our lives, rewrote television history, and connected generations. Even today, its echoes live on in how we see relationships, resilience, and reinvention”.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor shared,“'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' still lives in every beat of my heart. When we started, we never imagined Tulsi would become a family to millions. Even today, people remember the title track, the tears, and the emotions it sparked. This milestone belongs to every writer, actor, crew member, and - most of all - every viewer who made Kyunki part of their lives. Thank you for turning a story into a legacy, for making Tulsi and the Virani parivaar your own, and for keeping this emotion alive even 25 years later. We didn't just make a show - we created a bond that still feels like home."

The show was initially written by Anand Gandhi, who went on to direct the arthouse drama 'Ship of Theseus' and produced the visual extravaganza 'Tumbbad'.

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' was produced by Balaji Telefilms, and conceptualised by Ektaa Kapoor. There has been a buzz around the show's reboot for a new spell.