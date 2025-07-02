UAE: Excessive Screen Time In Summer Causing Rise In Childhood Obesity, Warn Doctors

As summer temperatures soar across the UAE and schools remain closed, doctors are warning that excessive screen time is contributing to a noticeable spike in childhood obesity .

With many working parents struggling to monitor their children's activities during the long break, health experts emphasized that sedentary routines are becoming more prevalent in the country leading to increased health risks.

Recommended For You

Dr Ana Maria Velasco, Specialist Paediatrics & Paediatric Intensivist at NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, noted a clear pattern during the summer months. She said, "There is a clear rise in childhood obesity during summer breaks both globally and in the UAE. Obesity cases are strongly tied to: increase of screen time, less physical activity and unstructured days."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"In the UAE, approximately 75 per cent of children exceed two hours per day of recreational screen time, and among those, physical activity plummets - 68.8 per cent report no physical activity. That same high screen group shows a strong BMI correlation, with screen time linked to higher overweight and obesity rates," she continued.

"Expat adolescent data from Al-Ain indicated that each extra hour of screen raised metabolic syndrome risk by 21 per cent; more than or equivalent to two hours per day doubled the risk, compared to under two hours," Velasco added.

Reduced outdoor activities, increased screen time

With temperatures reaching extremes, outdoor activity becomes nearly impossible for much of the day, prompting families to turn to indoor pastimes.

However, doctors say this often leads to increased reliance on digital devices like television, tablets, smartphones, and gaming consoles.

Dr Amr El Zawahry, Consultant Pediatrician and Head of Pediatrics at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, echoed similar concerns.

“There is a documented pattern of increased childhood obesity risk during the school breaks. The combination of unstructured time, increased access to screens, irregular meal patterns, and reduced physical activity is the cause for weight gain and childhood obesity during the summer holidays,” he explained.

Zawahry added,“Childhood obesity is the most prominent long-term health concern of excessive screen time. This, in turn, causes issues like cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, musculoskeletal problems, vision issues, and mental health challenges for children. With the summer holidays (and the heat) in full swing, working parents here are finding it challenging to control screen time for their children."

Short-term consequences of excessive screen time

Specialists warn that the short-term consequences of excessive screen exposure are also concerning. These include eye strain, headaches, neck and back pain from poor posture, disrupted sleep, and loss of appetite control.

"Children can also have behavioural issues when they are exposed to excessive screen time which include heightened levels of aggression, anxiety, irritability, reduced social interaction and trouble concentrating, which can manifest within days of increased exposure. In very rare cases, some children could even depict withdrawal symptoms, too,” added Zawahry.

To counter these issues, health professionals urge families to establish consistent routines and offer creative indoor alternatives to screens.

Other tips include scheduling short video check-ins during work breaks to monitor children's activities, assigning playful "missions" like creating dance routines or building LEGO structures, and ensuring daily movement is part of the plan.

Dr Ayman Fahmy, Specialist Pediatrics at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, suggested simple, structured strategies to keep children active and healthy.

"Maintaining a routine is key. Set consistent wake-up and sleep times. Limit screen use as much as possible. Keep healthy snacks readily available at home. Encourage physical activity through indoor games or local summer camps. Most importantly, children follow by example, stay active, and involve them whenever you can," he said.