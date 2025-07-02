Secretary Rubio's Call With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Iran, Syria, Gaza, and Sudan, among other issues.

