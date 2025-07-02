Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
World-Leading Breakthrough! Risen Energy's HJT Modules Hit Average 740Wp Mass Production With Record 26.61% Cell Efficiency

2025-07-02 10:01:00
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Core Innovations: Patent-Protected Tech & Cost-Performance Revolution
Leveraging National Key Research and Developement Program, Risen Energy's proprietary technologies deliver structural optimization and drastic cost reduction while maintaining peak efficiency:

  • Metallization Upgrade : Silver consumption slashed to 5mg/W (↓37.5% vs. TOPCon), driving non-silicon cost reduction via stencil printing.
  • Low CTM Loss Encapsulation : Module CTM (Cell-To-Module) loss minimized to 1.8% with cell breakage-rates under 0.03% , enabling high-yield manufacturing.

    Dual Advantages: High Energy Yield & Ultra-Low Carbon
    The 740W Hyper-ion module's -0.24%/°C temperature coefficient and 90% bifaciality delivered 4.09% higher power output than TOPCon at SGS Saudi Arabia's test site. Peak monthly gains hit 6.04% in August , proving its "higher heat, higher yield" reliability. Per 100MW project, this translates to:

    • +3 million kWh annual power generation
    • 2,880 tons CO2 reduction
    • Carbon footprint as low as 376.5kg eq CO2/kWc

    Global Market Momentum
    As the prime solution for utility-scale, commercial/industrial, and high-temperature projects, Risen Hyper-ion Pro series HJT modules dominate:

    • 9GW+ 2025 HJT-specific tenders in China (led by state-owned giants like China Green Dev./CGN etc.)
    • Expansion to 50+ countries across Middle East/Southeast Asia
    • 6%+ verified energy gain in Saudi/UAE high-irradiation regions, slashing LCOE.

    Vision from Leadership
    Dr. Yang Pochuan, Dean of Risen Global PV Research Institute:

    "We're targeting >27% cell efficiency and 790W+ monocrystalline modules within 3 years. Our perovskite tandem tech will enable 850Wp+ mass production by 2028, advancing the world's net-zero transition with 'China Solutions'.

    SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd

