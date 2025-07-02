Egyptian, Ukrainian Leaders Discussed Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jul 3 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a phone conversation yesterday, to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and regional developments in the Middle East, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi stressed the importance of reaching diplomatic and political solutions to conflicts, highlighting the need“to prioritise dialogue as a means of resolving the current crisis,” in reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He reaffirmed Egypt's“full support for all efforts, aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement at the earliest time possible,” according to the statement.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed the broader regional situation, especially the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. They both emphasised“the necessity of upholding the ceasefire” and resuming negotiations to reach a peaceful resolution.

They also discussed bilateral ties and explored ways to enhance cooperation in the economic, trade, and investment sectors.

The phone conversation comes, amid widespread calls for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in Feb, 2022.– NNN-MENA