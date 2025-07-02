Egyptian, Ukrainian Leaders Discussed Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Regional Developments
Sisi stressed the importance of reaching diplomatic and political solutions to conflicts, highlighting the need“to prioritise dialogue as a means of resolving the current crisis,” in reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
He reaffirmed Egypt's“full support for all efforts, aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement at the earliest time possible,” according to the statement.
During the talks, the two leaders discussed the broader regional situation, especially the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. They both emphasised“the necessity of upholding the ceasefire” and resuming negotiations to reach a peaceful resolution.
They also discussed bilateral ties and explored ways to enhance cooperation in the economic, trade, and investment sectors.
The phone conversation comes, amid widespread calls for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in Feb, 2022.– NNN-MENA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment