MALIBU BOATS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Malibu Boats, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Malibu Boats on April 29, 2024 with a Class Period from November 4, 2022 to April 11, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Malibu Boats have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Malibu Boats engaged in an“elaborate scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen Tommy's dealerships”; (2) that, as a result, the Company artificially inflated Malibu's sales performance, market share, and stock value; (3) that the Company was withholding certain incentives and rebates from its dealers; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced substantial risk of litigation from one of its top dealers, Tommy's; (5) that the Company's CEO departed due to this role in this scheme; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Malibu Boats, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

