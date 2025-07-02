Markel Appoints New Senior Underwriter In Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), today announced the appointment of Joanna Quigan as Senior Underwriter, Professional and Financial Risks (PFR) in Melbourne, with immediate effect.

In her new role, Quigan will be responsible for developing and managing underwriting strategies for renewing and new business within Markel's Professional and Financial Risks book of business in Australia, with a particular focus on Professional Indemnity. She will be based in Melbourne and report to Kym Beazleigh, Head of Professional and Financial Risks.

Quigan brings with her nearly 20 years of experience in liability insurance to build on Markel's Professional Indemnity business in the Victorian market. She joins from Delta Insurance Group New Zealand, where she was the Cyber Product Lead responsible for setting cyber underwriting guidelines, innovating products and establishing growth strategies. Prior to that, Quigan held senior management and product roles in the New Zealand market over several years at Marsh & McLennan and AIG Insurance.

Beazleigh commented: "Joanna's appointment marks another milestone in our plan to hire strong talent across our three offices in Australia. She brings a wealth of product, management and strategic experience.

"With Joanna coming on board, we now have a fully empowered underwriting team in Victoria across our core product lines of Management Liability, Financial Institutions and Professional Indemnity. We really look forward to the impact Joanna will have on the market".

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

