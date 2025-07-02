“The Voice Of Leadership” Celebrates 500 Episodes With A Uniquely Inspiring Series For C-Suite Leaders

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Karen Y. Wilson-Starks has launched the“FAB 500 Best of Series” with a line-up of memorable guests from "The Voice of Leadership" show. Each guest has an important message for C-Suite leaders. FAB 500 guests include CEOs, entrepreneurs, artists, clergy, and others with guidance to share.







Dr. Karen Y. Wilson-Starks has launched the“FAB 500 Best of Series” with a line-up of memorable guests from“The Voice of Leadership” show. Each guest has an important message for C-Suite leaders.

When Dr. Wilson-Starks started“The Voice of Leadership” in 2018, she never imagined it would reach 500 episodes.

“The early shows were short solo audio-only episodes that have now grown into hour-long video segments featuring knowledgeable and inspiring guests,” she said.

“Over the years, the show has expanded to include formats on YouTube, TV, and now iHeartRadio, where the 'Timeless Leadership Wisdom Series' will air from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm PT on selected Saturdays and Sundays.

“The addition of quarterly weekend media blitzes on Power Me Up Radio Talk 24/7 promises to bring even more valuable insights to iHeartRadio listeners who will now be able to consume multiple episodes back to back,” she added.

FAB 500 guests include CEOs, entrepreneurs, artists, clergy, and others with executive leadership guidance to share. The show also features the uplifting music of Ron McMillon, National Billboard recording artist and Gospel Jazz saxophonist.

Global leaders from the US, Canada, England, Ireland, and Rwanda are also among the guests scheduled for this special series.

Brian Smith, Founder of UGG Boots, is one of the guests. During his interview, he explains,“Why didn't I take the company past 15 million? I knew I was not the guy with the right skills, temperament, or financing to take the company into the billions.” Smith's candid reflection on his entrepreneurial journey serves as a reminder of the importance of self-awareness and how to make the best strategic decisions for the future.

Listeners of the“FAB 500 Best of Series” will also hear from Howard Behar, Founding President of Starbucks International, who emphasized the negative impact of layoffs on organizations, stating,“Layoffs should be a last resort for companies experiencing a downturn.” Behar's insight highlights the significance of prioritizing employee well-being and trust within a company.

Poignant stories abound on the show. Sandra Yancey, Founder and CEO of eWomen Network, shared a life lesson she learned from her mother, a Mexican immigrant. The lesson encourages listeners to persevere and not give up before the miracle begins. Yancey's story resonates with everyone who is facing challenges in their professional or personal life.

Hear from these amazing leaders and more on“The Voice of Leadership” show at under the Resources tab and explore the Podcast or Blog options. You can also watch the show on Dr. Karen Y. Wilson-Starks' YouTube Channel at .

About Dr. Karen Y. Wilson-Starks

Dr. Karen Y. Wilson-Starks is the President and CEO of TRANSLEADERSHIP, INC.®, an executive leadership development consulting firm for principled and mission-led business executives. With over 30 years of global experience, Dr. Wilson-Starks serves as a Concierge Trusted Advisor for executives in top corporations, the US Military, US Federal Government, and non-profit leaders. She is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association and the recipient of the RHR International Award for Excellence in Consultation.

As the host and creator of the weekly podcast, TV, and iHeart radio show“The Voice of Leadership,” Dr. Wilson-Starks brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her audience. She is also the author of the book“Lead Yourself First: The Senior Leader's Guide to Engaging Your People for Greater Performance and Impact,” drawing from her background to include serving as a former US Army officer and psychologist. Her work focuses on facilitating excellence in executive decision-making, development of enterprise-focused executive teams, positive culture creation, and executive succession planning.