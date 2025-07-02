Virguez Law Expands Personal Injury Legal Services To Charlotte, North Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews)Virguez Law, a leading personal injury and immigration law firm based in Georgia, is proud to announce the expansion of its personal injury legal services to Charlotte, North Carolina. This move extends the firm's mission of delivering accessible, client-centered legal help to more individuals and families in need.

With a proven track record in handling car accidents, slip-and-falls, and workplace injuries, Virguez Law brings its comprehensive legal experience and bilingual support to the residents of Charlotte. The firm's attorneys are dedicated to helping injury victims secure fair compensation while offering clear, compassionate guidance every step of the way.

"Charlotte deserves legal representation that puts people first," said Luis Virguez, Founder and Principal Attorney of Virguez Law. "We're excited to bring our personal injury services to North Carolina and help clients recover with dignity and confidence."

As part of the expansion, Virguez Law continues to provide bilingual support in English and Spanish, ensuring all clients feel heard, understood, and empowered throughout their legal journey.

Virguez Law is now accepting personal injury cases in Charlotte, NC. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit .

About Virguez Law

Virguez Law is a highly respected legal firm in Georgia, specializing in personal injury and immigration cases. Known for its personalized approach and commitment to justice, the firm ensures quality legal representation for individuals regardless of their immigration status. With a bilingual team fluent in English and Spanish, Virguez Law offers culturally informed guidance and support. Whether addressing accident claims or navigating immigration matters, the team at Virguez Law is dedicated to providing exceptional legal assistance every step of the way.