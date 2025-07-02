Virguez Law Expands Personal Injury Legal Services To Charlotte, North Carolina
With a proven track record in handling car accidents, slip-and-falls, and workplace injuries, Virguez Law brings its comprehensive legal experience and bilingual support to the residents of Charlotte. The firm's attorneys are dedicated to helping injury victims secure fair compensation while offering clear, compassionate guidance every step of the way.
"Charlotte deserves legal representation that puts people first," said Luis Virguez, Founder and Principal Attorney of Virguez Law. "We're excited to bring our personal injury services to North Carolina and help clients recover with dignity and confidence."
As part of the expansion, Virguez Law continues to provide bilingual support in English and Spanish, ensuring all clients feel heard, understood, and empowered throughout their legal journey.
Virguez Law is now accepting personal injury cases in Charlotte, NC. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit .
About Virguez Law
Virguez Law is a highly respected legal firm in Georgia, specializing in personal injury and immigration cases. Known for its personalized approach and commitment to justice, the firm ensures quality legal representation for individuals regardless of their immigration status. With a bilingual team fluent in English and Spanish, Virguez Law offers culturally informed guidance and support. Whether addressing accident claims or navigating immigration matters, the team at Virguez Law is dedicated to providing exceptional legal assistance every step of the way.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment