205 Heating & Cooling Brings Affordable HVAC Services To Rural Birmingham Communities As Industry Prices Soar

205 Heating & Cooling LLC, a locally-owned and operated HVAC company, is helping rural homeowners in the Greater Birmingham area access affordable, high-quality heating and cooling services by offering a lower-cost alternative to larger urban contractors whose higher overhead often drives up prices for consumers.







Since 2020, the HVAC industry has experienced a reported 40% increase in equipment and installation costs due to supply chain disruptions and inflation, placing significant pressure on homeowners seeking system upgrades, repairs, or new installations. To address this, 205 Heating & Cooling has maintained a lean business model that enables the company to keep prices low for rural and underserved areas of the region.

“We're committed to making HVAC services more accessible and affordable for families in rural Alabama,” said Kevin Self, the Owner and CEO of 205 Heating & Cooling LLC.“By operating lean and locally, we're able to deliver the same quality service for major HVAC brands at a lower price point compared to big-city contractors.”

The company's service model is intentionally structured to prioritize rural homeowners, many of whom are often overlooked by major HVAC providers. By focusing on operational efficiency and community engagement rather than high-volume growth, the company is helping close the gap in access to reliable heating and cooling systems.

Moreover, as a certified Smart Financing service provider through Alabama Power, 205 Heating & Cooling enables homeowners to take advantage of energy-efficient upgrades without large upfront costs. This financing option allows customers to make monthly payments through their power bill. For rural households with limited contractor access or financing options, this offers a critical solution to more sustainable and comfortable living conditions.

“Many rural families don't realize they have options outside of high-priced metro contractors,” added Self.“We want to change that by offering dependable service, real savings, and the peace of mind that comes from working with a local expert who puts people over profit.”

The company serves areas across Birmingham and St. Clair County with over 35 years of industry experience. Its technicians work on all major HVAC brands and systems, offering full installations, repair, and maintenance services tailored to the needs of rural homeowners.

For more information about 205 Heating & Cooling, please visit or call (205) 365-5978.

Socials: 205heatingcooling