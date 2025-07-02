Top Granada Hills, CA Realtor Reveals Why Homebuyers Face Higher Costs Every Year They Delay Purchase

Granada Hills, CA - Vic Markarian, founder of the Markarian Realty Group, has released an eye-opening analysis demonstrating why potential homebuyers who postpone their purchase decisions face increasingly higher costs with each passing year. This timely insight comes as many prospective buyers remain hesitant amid changing market conditions.

The report draws on data from the quarterly Home Price Expectations Survey, aggregating forecasts from over 100 housing experts who unanimously project continued home value appreciation through at least 2029.

"The old saying that the best time to buy was yesterday, and the second best time is today, actually holds substantial truth in our current market," explains Vic Markarian. "What many buyers fail to recognize is that waiting for 'perfect' conditions often means paying significantly more in the long run."

For those considering postponing their purchase, the analysis reveals that even modest 3-4% annual appreciation rates can translate to substantial additional costs. A property valued at $400,000 today could reach nearly $480,000 by 2030-representing $79,000 in missed equity growth for those who delay.

"Time in the market consistently outperforms attempts to time the market perfectly," Markarian notes. His team's approach centers on helping clients explore practical solutions, from starter homes in more affordable Los Angeles neighborhoods to creative mortgage options.

