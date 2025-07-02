July 4Th, 2025: Are Banks, Stock Market, Post Offices, Retail Stores Open Or Closed For US Independence Day?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Fourth of July , commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of US Independence in 1776, is a federal holiday celebrated across the country with parades, fireworks, and gatherings. While most Americans enjoy a day off, it also means closures of many essential services.

Are Banks and Financial Institutions open on July 4?

Most major banks-including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, CitiBank, Truist, JPMorgan Chase, and Capital One-will be closed on Friday (July 4).

Are Post Offices open or closed on July 4?

All USPS post offices will be closed, with no regular mail delivery. Only Priority Mail Express will operate. UPS and FedEx will suspend most pickup and delivery services for the day. If you need urgent delivery, UPS Express Critical remains available 365 days a year.

Is Stock Market open on July 4?

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close early at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday (July 3), and remain closed all day on Friday. The US bond market will close early on July 3 and remain shut on July 4.

Are Grocery and Retail stores open on July 4?

You'll still have plenty of shopping options:

Walmart: Open 6 a.m.–11 p.m.

Target: Open, hours vary by location

Sam's Club: Open, limited hours

Home Depot & Lowe's: Open with adjusted closing times

Macy's, Kohl's, IKEA, Petco, PetSmart: Open regular hours

Burlington and Nordstrom: Hours vary, check locally

Are Restaurants and Coffee shops open on Fourth of July?

Most restaurant chains will be open in some capacity.

McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, Cracker Barrel, Waffle House: Open, but check hours

Starbucks, Dunkin', Chick-fil-A, Jimmy John's, Olive Garden: Hours vary by location-confirm before heading out

Whataburger: Open regular hours

Confirm hours using apps or store locators before visiting.

Expect larger crowds at stores and restaurants that stay open.

Plan ahead if you need banking or postal services.

Enjoy your Independence Day ! Whether you're stocking up on supplies or dining out, knowing what's open will help your holiday go smoothly.

US Independence Day: July 4

US Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4 to mark the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, when the 13 American colonies declared their separation from British rule. The holiday is considered the birth of the United States as an independent nation.

Americans commemorate the day with fireworks displays, parades, concerts, and family gatherings. Many cities host public celebrations that highlight American history and traditions.

