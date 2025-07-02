July 4Th, 2025: Are Banks, Stock Market, Post Offices, Retail Stores Open Or Closed For US Independence Day?
Most major banks-including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, CitiBank, Truist, JPMorgan Chase, and Capital One-will be closed on Friday (July 4).Are Post Offices open or closed on July 4?
All USPS post offices will be closed, with no regular mail delivery. Only Priority Mail Express will operate. UPS and FedEx will suspend most pickup and delivery services for the day. If you need urgent delivery, UPS Express Critical remains available 365 days a year.Is Stock Market open on July 4?
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close early at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday (July 3), and remain closed all day on Friday. The US bond market will close early on July 3 and remain shut on July 4.Are Grocery and Retail stores open on July 4?
You'll still have plenty of shopping options:
Walmart: Open 6 a.m.–11 p.m.
Target: Open, hours vary by location
Sam's Club: Open, limited hours
Home Depot & Lowe's: Open with adjusted closing times
Macy's, Kohl's, IKEA, Petco, PetSmart: Open regular hours
Burlington and Nordstrom: Hours vary, check locallyAre Restaurants and Coffee shops open on Fourth of July?
Most restaurant chains will be open in some capacity.
McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, Cracker Barrel, Waffle House: Open, but check hours
Starbucks, Dunkin', Chick-fil-A, Jimmy John's, Olive Garden: Hours vary by location-confirm before heading out
Whataburger: Open regular hoursAlso Read | US Independence Day 2025: July 4 history, significance & traditions Tips for July 4 shoppers
Confirm hours using apps or store locators before visiting.
Expect larger crowds at stores and restaurants that stay open.
Plan ahead if you need banking or postal services.
Enjoy your Independence Day ! Whether you're stocking up on supplies or dining out, knowing what's open will help your holiday go smoothly.US Independence Day: July 4
US Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4 to mark the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, when the 13 American colonies declared their separation from British rule. The holiday is considered the birth of the United States as an independent nation.
Americans commemorate the day with fireworks displays, parades, concerts, and family gatherings. Many cities host public celebrations that highlight American history and traditions.Also Read | US Independence Day 2025: 30+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes for sharing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment