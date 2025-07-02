Whitefox Defense Elevates Steve Haro To President & CEO

Steve Haro - President & Chief Executive Officer

The Leader in Drone Defense Solutions

Founder L.R. Fox Assumes Chairman Role

- L.R. Fox, Founder and Chairman of WhiteFox Defense

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, a global leader in counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS), has announced the promotion of Steve Haro from Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Executive Officer. Simultaneously L.R. Fox transitions to Founder and Chairman.

During his tenure as COO, Haro strengthened the company's development efforts to address emerging threats. He enhanced market execution, optimized supply chains, advanced financial management, and secured critical technology partnerships in anticipation of growing global demand. In his new role, he will also oversee strategic growth and engage with WhiteFox's investor community.

Haro's deep experience as a CEO in aerospace and defense positions him to lead WhiteFox into its next era of global expansion and market leadership.

Steve Haro, President and CEO, said:

“The demand for WhiteFox Defense's CUAS solutions has never been higher. We are currently operating in over eight countries, protecting critical infrastructure, including nuclear power plants, safeguarding heads of state and royalty, and securing open-air stadiums and seaports that contribute to a significant portion of some nations' GDP. These essential deployments reinforce WhiteFox Defense as the undisputed leader in counter-drone technology. Recent threats, ranging from cartel and terrorist operations to state-level campaigns, over borders, prisons, public gatherings, critical infrastructure, and military installations underscore the urgency of our mission. With clarity, conviction, and confidence, we are ready to protect American airspace and beyond from unlawful UAV incursions.”

L.R. Fox, Founder and Chairman, added:

“Steve has had a remarkable impact in positioning WhiteFox for this surge in demand. The company has never been stronger and market demand has never been greater, marking a pivotal shift in our growth trajectory. The board is excited to have Steve Haro at the helm, leading the company to meet this amazing opportunity ahead. As President he will continue refining operations; as CEO he will provide the strategic vision and direction that will drive performance and scale.”

This leadership transition aligns with growing national initiatives to strengthen airspace defense. The recent executive order, "Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty ," establishes a federal task force and allocates resources to deploy CUAS capabilities across critical infrastructure and mass-gathering venues. Additionally, Ukraine's“Operation Spiderweb” - a significant drone campaign targeting Russian military bases - has underscored the evolving scale and sophistication of drone warfare.

WhiteFox remains committed to delivering innovative solutions through its industry-leading product suite, including STRATUS, DroneFox, and SCORPION 3, which provide real-time detection, identification, tracking, and mitigation of unauthorized drones. These systems safeguard critical infrastructure, military installations, stadiums, seaports, and corporate facilities worldwide, delivering unparalleled defensive capabilities.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies Based in San Luis Obispo, California, WhiteFox Defense Technologies is a global leader in advanced CUAS systems that detect, identify, track, and neutralize drone threats in real time. WhiteFox empowers governments, military forces, law enforcement, and commercial enterprises to secure airspace with confidence. Visit for more information.

Public Relations

WhiteFox Defense Technologies

+1 805-250-9690

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.