AWS Rolls Out 3 Key Security Capabilities At Re:Inforce, Helping Customers Simplify And Scale

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New tools will allow customers to better protect their digital assets, identify important security issues, defend against cyberattacks, and more.

. AWS is introducing three new enhanced security services to help organizations better manage emerging threats in the gen AI era.

. AWS Security Hub helps teams identify and address critical issues in one unified location.

. AWS Shield's new proactive network security analysis makes it easier to spot and fix security gaps before attackers can exploit them.

. Amazon GuardDuty enhances its Extended Threat Detection to container-based environments, identifying complex attack patterns that might otherwise go undetected.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai,July 2025 – Amazon Web Services (AWS) unveiled a suite of new security capabilities at AWS re:Inforce, to help customers of all sizes strengthen their digital defenses.

AWS re:Inforce, the company's annual cloud security conference, brings together security experts, partners, and builders from around the world to collaborate on addressing emerging security challenges in the generative AI era.

As organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, AWS announced a dozen new capabilities today aiming to simplify security management while providing even more comprehensive protection. Here are three of those key services:

AWS Security Hub: helping customers quickly spot and prioritize active threats to their systems

AWS Security Hub helps customers identify their most critical security issues and respond quickly to reduce risks. It acts as a kind of 'security command center,' connecting the dots between different types of security alerts and vulnerabilities. This helps security teams quickly spot and prioritize active threats to their cloud systems. By bringing everything together into one place, Security Hub provides a clearer picture of an organization's security status while eliminating the need to manually gather information from multiple security tools. AWS Security Hub is available in preview to AWS customers starting today.

AWS Shield: proactively protecting customers' online systems

AWS Shield is enhancing how it protects websites and online applications by proactively finding network security configuration mistakes and weaknesses. The service now creates a map of customers' security resources, identifying vulnerabilities to common attacks like SQL injections (when hackers try to access data through website forms) and Distributed Denial-of-Service, or DDoS, attacks (when attackers overwhelm websites with fake traffic to make them crash). AWS Shield provides an easy-to-understand dashboard that highlights issues by severity, along with step-by-step instructions for fixing problems quickly. Customers can even use Amazon Q, the most capable generative AI-powered assistant for work, to get guidance through simple conversations, rather than navigating complex security settings.

Amazon GuardDuty: launching Extended Threat Detection for container-based applications

AWS announced expanded capabilities for Amazon GuardDuty Extended Threat Detection (XTD), which now protects container-based applications running on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). GuardDuty connects various security signals across customers' systems to detect sophisticated attack patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed. By monitoring EKS audit logs, runtime behavior, and AWS activity, GuardDuty can identify complex, multi-stage attacks. These improved detection capabilities allow security teams to spend less time investigating potential issues and more time addressing genuine threats, reducing the impact on business operations.

Balancing AI innovation with safety concerns is within reach, but it requires unprecedented collaboration between governments and companies.

As security challenges continue to evolve, AWS is committed to ensuring organizations stay ahead of potential risks. For example, AWS now has 100% multi-factor authentication enforcement for all root users across all types of AWS accounts. The new security capabilities announced today provide customers with deeper visibility, streamline security operations, and help protect their cloud environments more effectively.

By building security capabilities that empower innovation and creating guardrails that give organizations the confidence to scale rapidly, AWS is helping customers build stronger security postures with less effort, allowing them to focus more resources on growth.

