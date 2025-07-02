Sesh Fitness App Launches Free Strength Training & Nutrition Plan To Eliminate Biggest Barriers For Women Starting Their Fitness Journey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesh, the female-founded fitness app transforming how women build strength, is removing one of the biggest obstacles to working out: getting started. This July - for the first time ever - Sesh is launching a free, four-week strength training program. Sesh Foundations: A Fitness Blueprint for Real Life - is a complete, professionally-built strength training plan available 100% free for anyone who downloads the app during the month of July.

Unlike most fitness freebies that offer a teaser or trial, Sesh Foundations is a full, structured training plan - with no subscription or credit card required. The program aims to take the guess work out of strength training for women, giving them the guided knowledge to meet their fitness goals in an easy-to-follow plan.

"We created Sesh Foundations for every woman who's ever said, 'I want to get started but don't know where to begin,'" said Hilary Combs, VP of Brand Strategy at Sesh. "As a female-founded, female-run company, we understand the unique pressures placed on women trying to do it all. This plan is simple, smart, and totally accessible - and once you download the app, you can start immediately."

What's Included in the Sesh Foundations Plan:



A complete strength training plan developed by certified Sesh coaches

Two versions: Home (dumbbells + bands) or Gym (machine-integrated)

4 workouts/week designed to build consistency, confidence, and strength

Nutrition guide & macro-friendly recipes to support long-term progress

Beginner-to-intermediate friendly, no matter your starting point

Designed to fit real life: 30–45 minute sessions, no fluff Access to the private Sesh community for encouragement and accountability

Available July 1–31, 2025

Simply download the Sesh App during the month of July and the plan will be pre-loaded and ready to go.

About Sesh

Sesh is a female-founded, female-led fitness platform trusted by more than 400,000 women worldwide. The platform, created by successful fitness entrepreneur Katy Hearn, features expertly designed strength training, sustainable nutrition guidance, and a supportive community. In short, Sesh empowers women to build strength that lasts - physically and mentally.

Unlike traditional "eat less, run more" diet culture, Sesh takes a science-backed, no-fluff approach to real transformation. Users can access structured plans, macro tracking, 1:1 coaching, and flexible workout options that meet them where they are.

Sesh Foundations is the brand's boldest move yet to eliminate cost and confusion for women who want to begin - and to help current users bring friends and family into the fold.

"If you already love Sesh, this is your moment to get your friends in on the experience," said Combs. "Because strength is even better when you build it together."

Download + Learn More

Available July 1–31, 2025

Download:

Media Assets: Available Here for Download

Press Contact:

Hilary Combs | VP of Brand Strategy, Sesh

[email protected]

Additional Press Contact:

Danielle Davis, Lemonade PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Sesh Fitness

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED