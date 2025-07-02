Air Arabia announced on Monday that it will resume direct flights between Sharjah and Damascus on July 10, ending a long suspension.

The Sharjah-based carrier suspended its route to the city in 2012 after the outbreak of the Syrian conflict.

Recommended For You UAE travel: Air Arabia to resume flights to Damascus from July 10

Four daily non-stop flights will connect Sharjah and the Syrian capital, the airline said in a statement. Flights from Sharjah will depart at 4.15am and 10.45am to land in Damascus at 6.30am and 1pm, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Flights will take off from Damascus at 7.30am and 2pm and reach Sharjah at 11.40am and 6.10pm, respectively.

"This route holds particular significance in serving the Syrian diaspora in the region and meeting the growing travel demand between the UAE and Syria," said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia.

The UAE and Syria's trade volumes reached $680 million (Dh2.5 billion) in 2024, a 23 per cent increase over the previous year, and the new flights will further stimulate vital trade ties.

The UAE's thriving Syrian community of over 350,000 nationals have played an integral role in the UAE's prosperity, contributing through entrepreneurial ventures and skilled expertise while further enriching the country's vibrant cultural tapestry.

Last month, Emirates announced the resumption of its flights to Damascu from July 16, with plans to expand these services to daily operations, effective October 26.

Dubai carrier flydubai resumed its daily flights to Damascus on June 26.