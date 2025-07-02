VERONI MARKS 100 YEARS OF ITALIAN EXCELLENCE AT THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW IN NEW YORK CITY
With over $190 million in revenue in 2024 and an annual growth of 25% in the U.S. market , Veroni is more than a charcuterie brand -it's a lifestyle mark. Veroni's strategic expansion blends traditional Italian craftsmanship with product formats tailored to the preferences of American consumers.
Bringing the Best of Aperitivo to the U.S.
Aperitivo has never been more appealing. Veroni presented two standout product lines at the Summer Fancy Food Show that blend Italian flavors with convenience, bringing the spirit of Italian style straight to American tables. All were paired with Italian cocktails like the iconic Spritz to recreate an Italian atmosphere.
Aperitime Line – Three ready-to-serve platters featuring Veroni's premium imported cured meats - such as Salame, Soppressata, and Italian Prosciutto - paired with Italian classics like cheese, olives, dried fruit, and breadsticks. Perfect for home entertaining and special gatherings, these boards pair well with wine or a Spritz to savor the Italian vibes.
Snack Line – Six on-the-go snack packs featuring Italian Salame and Prosciutto, Provolone cheese, dried fruits, and breadsticks. High in protein and designed for portability, these trays are ideal for busy professionals, families, and consumers seeking convenient yet indulgent options.
Veroni also unveiled a new Mortadella concept: Mortadella "Grill and Enjoy" a single, thick-cut 14oz slice, measuring 8.7 inches in diameter and 0.8 inches thick, specially crafted for grilling and appetizers. Already well received in the Italian market, this product offers a modern twist on a classic, aiming to enhance and diversify the Aperitivo experience.
