Princess Basma Appointed Chairperson Of Women's Committee Board

Amman, July 2 (Petra) – A Royal Decree published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday appointed Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Committee for Women, effective June 23.The appointment was made in accordance with Article 5/A/1 of the National Committee for Women's Affairs Law of 2025.

