Global Inclusive Growth Summit: The New Global Consumer

MENAFN - 3BL) Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The global middle class is growing - and the next billion consumers will shape the next decade of markets, movements, and innovation. This session dives into who they are, where they live, how old they are, and what they're spending on. From generational shifts to geographic trends, we'll explore the data driving demand and what it means for inclusive growth worldwide.

Speakers include:



Michelle Meyer, Head, chief economist, Mastercard Economics Institute Dr. Wolfgang Fengler, Chief executive officer, World Data Lab

To view all the 2025 Summit sessions, visit the page here .

About the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages Mastercard's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise, and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth. For more information and to receive its latest insights, follow the Center on LinkedIn and subscribe to its newsletter .

Follow along the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth's journey to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world