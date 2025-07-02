Young America Capital Advises Climber In Strategic Acquisition By Revenue Analytics, Expanding AI Revenue Management For The Hospitality Industry
YAC advises Climber on acquisition by Revenue Analytics, expanding AI hotel pricing across Europe & LatAm.
"This acquisition reflects a clear trend in hospitality technology M&A toward intelligent automation and data-driven revenue strategies," said Ran Zfoni, Head of Israel and Europe Tech Investment Banking at Young America Capital. "We're proud to have supported Climber through a complex, multi-jurisdictional process that positions the combined organization for long-term success."
Transaction Overview
Climber, founded in Lisbon, Portugal, is known for its AI-driven revenue management platform integrated with major property management systems, helping hotels automate pricing decisions and forecast demand. By joining forces with Revenue Analytics, Climber's innovative technology will reach a broader network of independent hotels, regional chains, and global brands seeking to optimize revenue strategies in an increasingly dynamic market.
Strategic Benefits
Expands Revenue Analytics' footprint across key hospitality markets in Europe and Latin America, enhancing their hotel technology portfolio.
Strengthens support for independent hotels and regional operators, providing enterprise-level revenue optimization previously limited to major chains.
Creates new opportunities for innovation in AI revenue management, dynamic pricing, and data analytics within the hospitality industry.
Brings an exceptional team of hospitality pricing experts to the Revenue Analytics organization.
About Young America Capital
Young America Capital is a New York-based investment bank and member of FINRA/SIPC, specializing in mergers & acquisitions, institutional capital raising, and strategic advisory across technology, hospitality, real estate, consumer, and industrial markets. The firm's Israeli and European Tech Group, led by Ran Zfoni, partners with emerging technology companies seeking cross-border growth, capital solutions, and M&A opportunities.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transaction. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Young America Capital does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
