Tiky Benz (The Sizzler) Releases Underground Artist Matter And Preps 2Nd EP 'International Mega Blaze' For Holiday 2025

Haitian-American entertainer Tiky Benz (The Sizzler) blends Caribbean sound, personal narrative, and creative independence in a cross-media release strategy.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent entertainer Tiky Benz (The Sizzler) has officially released his multi-genre EP Underground Artist Matter, now streaming across major platforms. The release is part of a growing creative arc that spans music, film, comedy, poetry, and an upcoming book. His second EP, titled International Mega Blaze, is scheduled for release this Christmas.

Underground Artist Matter includes seven tracks:

-“$20 $50 $100”

-“Like What You Do”

-“Haiti”

-“Turnt Up” (with video available online)

-“Rosie”

-Kompa

-Turnt Up (remix)

Each song carries a distinct emotional and rhythmic character.“Haiti” pays homage to his heritage through Haitian kompa rhythms and reflective lyricism.“Turnt Up” brings visual storytelling into play with a video showcasing performance energy.“Rosie” delivers poetic sensitivity and stands as a personal tribute.

A Soundtrack from a Voice Beyond Music

Known for his genre-blending approach, Tiky Benz incorporates calypso, soca, kompa, merengue, club beats, and hip hop to create music built for both movement and meaning. The project title, Underground Artist Matter, serves as a larger message on visibility, authenticity, and creative freedom for independent artists.

But Tiky Benz (The Sizzler) is more than a performer; he's building a multimedia identity. A second EP titled International Mega Blaze is already in the works, with an expected release in December 2025, continuing his mission of combining Caribbean tradition with cross-platform storytelling.

About Daly Joachim

Behind the stage name stands Daly Joachim, a Haitian-American artist, up-and-coming movie producer, and full-time armed security officer of the law. He is a proud Seventh-day Adventist, spending Saturdays in church, and maintains a steady gym routine during the week. Daly lives with and takes care of his mother, to whom he is dedicating International Mega Blaze. He also shares his life with his fiancée, Rosie, who is often part of their creative and personal life.

Daly is currently balancing public service with his creative journey as he prepares to enter the music and entertainment world full-time. His first book, titled INNOVATION, is also in development.

“I destroy them in music, make them cry in movies, pass out in comedy, clap in poetry.” – Tiky Benz (The Sizzler)

Cultural Message Meets Independent Action

Tiky Benz's strategy is rooted in independence. He distributes his content through TikyBenz and all streaming platforms without label backing. He embraces short-form content, video storytelling, and performance sketches to build a cross-platform voice.

His artistic choices reflect his Caribbean identity and personal narrative, not celebrity trends. His growing fan base connects through authenticity, not marketing gimmicks.

The choice to remain private about his legal name and age is intentional. As requested, those details are omitted from all content. He's focused on the message, the music, and the moment, not surface labels.

Public Engagement & Momentum

Reactions to Underground Artist Matter have been steadily growing, particularly online, where fans are sharing clips of“Turnt Up” and remixing his tracks into dance edits. Tiky Benz encourages this kind of grassroots connection, fans interacting, interpreting, and celebrating the beats in their own way.

Tiky Benz (The Sizzler) continues to build a presence across global markets. His track“This So Lit” climbed from #200 to #8 on the European charts, a milestone that reflects his growing international recognition. His press release will be distributed in both the USA and Europe (or Asia, based on his final preference), aligning with his expanding audience and cross-border appeal.

Rather than chase viral success, Tiky Benz (The Sizzler) is building an intentional community of listeners who recognize the message behind the music.

What's Next:

By the end of 2025, Tiky Benz plans to:

-Release International Mega Blaze

-Publish his debut book, INNOVATION

-Create and distribute new short-form video content

-Expand visibility through platform-agnostic outreach

-Continue highlighting Caribbean rhythm and global sound

All future releases will maintain the artist's core values: independence, cultural authenticity, and creative control.

Where to Find Him

Tiky Benz (The Sizzler) content is available at:

-TikyBenz

-YouTube: Mink Da Jedi

-Spotify and all streaming outlets under: Tiky Benz

About Tiky Benz (The Sizzler)

Tiky Benz (The Sizzler) is an international artist and independent performer whose work spans music, poetry, comedy, and film. His genre-blending sound fuses calypso, Haitian kompa, merengue, soca, and hip hop into high-energy, story-driven releases. His debut EP, Underground Artist Matter, is available now, and his next project, International Mega Blaze, is set for release in Christmas 2025.

