DICK's Sporting Goods Announces DICK's Deal Days, A Four-Day Summer Savings Event

PITTSBURGH, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS ) today announced DICK'S Deal Days, a four-day savings event running Monday, July 7 through Thursday, July 10. Timed to peak summer activity, travel and youth sports season, DICK'S Deal Days is the brand's biggest sale of the summer, with new deals dropping daily.

Whether shopping online at DICKS or through the DICK'S mobile app , athletes can find standout deals, including special one-day only sales, across apparel, footwear, team sports, fitness equipment, golf and more. Exclusive offers will be available to ScoreCard loyalty members and mobile app users, such as $20 off mobile app orders of $100 or more on Monday1, July 7, and a $20 bonus reward for Scorecard members from Tuesday, July 8 through Thursday, July 10 on purchases of $150 or more2.

DICK'S Deal Days offers something for every athlete, with offers including:



Up to 50% off select men's, women's and kids' apparel from DICK'S exclusive brands such as DSG, CALIA and VRST, as well as top athletic brands like adidas, Nike and Under Armour3

Select men's, women's and kids' DSG tees and tanks for under $10, select CALIA and VRST golf polos for under $20, and select shorts for under $253

Savings on men's, women's and kids' swimwear, such as 40% off select men's Hurley boardshorts, 50% off select girls' Andy & Evan one-piece swimsuits, and select women's CALIA swimsuits for under $20 3

Discounts on the hottest footwear like 50% off select adidas and Lotto Cleats, 40% off kids' Nike Court Borough Low sneakers, $45 off men's and women's HOKA Arahi 7 shoes, and select New Balance, adidas and Sketcher golf shoes for under $603

Deals on fitness and team sports equipment such as 60% off select Horizon Treadmills, 50% off all Primed Lacrosse and Hockey Goals and Trainers, and all DSG inflatable soccer balls, basketballs, footballs and volleyballs for under $103 Offers on outdoor essentials like 40% off select Stanley drinkware, 40% off select Perception kayaks, and $200 off select Mongoose Adult Switchback Comp mountain bikes. 3

"This time of the year is packed with games, getaways and everything in between, and we know our athletes love to save on the gear they need," said Melissa Christian, VP of Global Brand and Category Marketing at DICK'S Sporting Goods . "We're excited to introduce DICK'S Deal Days and unlock the best deals this summer for our athletes on everything from apparel and footwear essentials to the equipment that will help keep them active all season long."

DICK'S offers convenient ways to shop online on DICKS or through the DICK'S mobile app, with services including:



One-Hour Pickupo: Thousands of items available for in-store or curbside pickup

Same-Day Deliveryo: Available in select markets through Instacart, Uber Eats and DoorDash

Free Shipping: Available on orders of $49 or more for ScoreCard members Mobile App: App users receive first access to select offers and daily deals

For more information on DICK'S Deal Days and to unlock the best sales available each day, please visit: DICKS/f/sale .

