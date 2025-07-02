Midwest Real Estate Data Welcomes Quad City Area REALTORS® As Newest Association Partner
QCAR joins 15 other REALTOR® associations which contract with MRED to provide cutting-edge MLS and real estate-related services. QCAR members will be able to continue using Paragon as their front-end MLS, as MRED proudly offers three MLS options, including Paragon, connectMLS, and Zenlist.
“We were impressed by MRED's commitment to innovation and partnership,” said QCAR President Craig Newcomb.“This move will empower our members with tools that enhance their service and support their success in an evolving market.”
“This is more than just a technical integration, it's a relationship rooted in shared goals and values,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen.“We're proud to work side-by-side with QCAR to support their members. We're excited to collaborate and ensure this is a seamless and valuable transition.”
“Joining MRED means giving our members access to one of the most advanced and collaborative MLS platforms in the country,” said QCAR CEO Sharon Smith.“With powerful tools, unmatched data accuracy, and a strong commitment to service and support, MRED will help our agents stay competitive, close more deals, and elevate the level of professionalism across our entire association.”
MRED and QCAR have already begun working together on system integration and expect completion by the end of the year.
About MRED
Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the multiple listing service (MLS) for real estate professionals across northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and Iowa who input 250,000 listings annually. MRED connects real estate professionals with the tools, data, and support they need to serve clients and grow their businesses.
About QCAR
Quad City Area REALTORS® (QCAR) serves its members across Iowa and Illinois in developing and promoting programs and services. QCAR enhances its members' ability to conduct their businesses successfully, with integrity, competency, and ethics. Collective active, community involvement, and the promotion and support of home ownership is QCAR's mission at large.CONTACT: Jeremy Sharp Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-799-1402 ...
