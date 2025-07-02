Ministry Launches Trial Run For Karak-Amman Bus Line, Expands National Transportation Network

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 2 (Petra) – The trial operation of the Karak-Amman bus line commenced on Tuesday as part of the national transportation project linking the capital with governorate centers. The initiative involves 30 buses equipped with advanced systems and amenities to ensure passenger comfort and safety, ahead of the route's official launch early next month.The trial run provides 60 daily trips between Karak and Amman, operating from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in both directions, with buses departing every half hour. The service is designed to offer a reliable and comfortable transportation option to meet the growing demand for travel between the two regions.Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni stated in remarks on Wednesday that the trial run for the Amman-Salt line is scheduled to begin within the next two weeks, aligning its official launch with the Karak-Amman line in early August as part of the ministry's broader plan to expand inter-governorate public transportation services.Tahtamouni emphasized that this development is integral to the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance public transportation services across the Kingdom, noting that the project follows a structured timetable adhering to the highest technical and operational standards.She underscored that these new lines are part of an integrated system designed to elevate service quality, improve the reliability of public transportation, facilitate smoother mobility, reduce congestion, and support regional development.The Ministry, she affirmed, is committed to daily monitoring to ensure operators maintain the highest performance standards and to promptly address any feedback received during the trial phase.The newly introduced transportation lines between Amman and the governorates are a key component of the Ministry's national initiative to modernize inter-governorate public transport, aiming to deliver efficient, safe, and modern services for citizens.On Wednesday, the Ministry also officially launched the Amman-Irbid and Amman-Jerash lines. Thirty-nine buses are operating on the Irbid-Amman route and 15 on the Jerash-Amman route. All vehicles are equipped with modern technology, including GPS tracking, electronic fare collection systems, surveillance cameras, and passenger information displays. An additional nine buses are set to join the Jerash-Amman line soon, bringing the total fleet serving these two routes to 63.The project aims to alleviate traffic congestion, standardize schedules and frequencies for travel between the capital and governorates, and provide a safe, efficient, and modern public transportation network. It also aligns with the Kingdom's vision for an integrated, smart transportation system, supporting economic and social development nationwide.