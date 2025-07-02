The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Gastrointestinal Cancer Market Outlook: Key Drivers, Trends, and Forecasts for 2025 to 2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more

Over the years, the size of the gastrointestinal cancer market has expanded swiftly. Rising from $24.09 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $27.05 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.3%. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers, an upswing in tobacco and alcohol consumption, an aging population, poor dietary habits, and advancements in oncology diagnostics and therapeutics are attributed to this significant growth in the historic period.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Gastrointestinal Cancer Market Size ?

The next few years will see a faster pace of expansion in the gastrointestinal cancer market. The sector is anticipated to escalate to a substantial $42.45 billion in 2029, marking a considerable CAGR of 11.9%. This growth during the forecast period is supported by the rising adoption of biomarker-driven therapies, increase in early screening awareness, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives focusing on cancer care and the growing inclination towards minimally invasive procedures.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:





How Is The Adoption Of Targeted Therapies Driving The Gastrointestinal Cancer Market?

Going forward, the adoption of targeted therapies is likely to be a significant catalyst for the growth of the gastrointestinal cancer market. Targeted therapies are treatments that precisely block cancer cell growth by acting on specific molecular targets, thereby reducing harm to normal, healthy cells. These therapies, rather than taking a broad-brush approach like traditional treatments such as chemotherapy, focus on unique characteristics of a patient's condition. Specifically designed to act on certain molecular pathways or genetic mutations driving a disease - especially in cancer - targeted therapies for gastrointestinal GI cancer function by acting on certain genes or proteins controlling tumor growth. This precision results in a far more effective treatment, with fewer side effects compared to conventional chemotherapy. As an illustration, in July 2023, the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy ASGCT reported that there were 247 gene therapies in Phase II at the end of Q1 2023. This number rose by 5% to reach 260 by Q2 end. Hence, the climbing adoption of targeted therapies is a clear growth driver for the gastrointestinal cancer market.

Which Companies Play A Key Role In The Gastrointestinal Cancer Market?

Some of the major companies operating in the gastrointestinal cancer market encompass Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol‐Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Exelixis Inc., BeiGene Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zai Lab Limited, and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:





What Are The Emerging Trends In The Gastrointestinal Cancer Market?

Major companies operating in the gastrointestinal cancer market are focused on developing advanced solutions, like monoclonal antibody treatment, to improve patient survival rates and decrease treatment-related side effects. Monoclonal antibody treatment involves using laboratory-produced antibodies that precisely identify and attach to cancer cells, aiding the immune system in targeting and eliminating them. For instance, Astellas Pharma Inc., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, launched VYLOY zolbetuximab in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy in September 2024, following approval from the European Commission. It is a first-line treatment for adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction GEJ adenocarcinoma whose tumors express claudin 18.2 CLDN18.2. With this approval, VYLOY is now the first and only European Union therapy targeting CLDN18.2, a biomarker observed in approximately 38% of the patients.

How Is The Gastrointestinal Cancer Market Segmented?

The market report segments the gastrointestinal cancer market as follows:

1 By Cancer Type: Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Other Cancer Types

2 By Diagnostics: Endoscopy, Biopsy, Molecular Diagnostics, Imaging, and Other Diagnostics

3 By Treatment: Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery, and Other Treatments

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Oncology Centers, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End-Users

Furthermore, there are subsegments:

1 By Colorectal Cancer: Colon Cancer, Rectal Cancer, Recurrent Colorectal Cancer, and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

2 By Stomach Cancer: Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors GIST, Lymphoma, Carcinoid Tumors

3 By Esophageal Cancer: Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Small Cell Carcinoma, Other Rare Esophageal Tumors

4 By Pancreatic Cancer: Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer, Endocrine Neuroendocrine Pancreatic Tumors, Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer, Resectable Or Unresectable Tumors

5 By Liver Cancer: Hepatocellular Carcinoma HCC, Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma, Hepatoblastoma, Secondary Metastatic Liver Cancer

6 By Other Cancer Types: Small Intestine Cancer, Anal Cancer, Gallbladder Cancer, and Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumor

Which Regions Dominated The Gastrointestinal Cancer Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the gastrointestinal cancer market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The covered regions in the gastrointestinal cancer market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

report/gastric-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

report/colorectal-cancer-molecular-diagnostics-global-market-report

Intestine Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

report/intestine-cancer-therapeutics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.