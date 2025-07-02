Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Vows to Boost Defense Spending "on Its Own Judgment"

2025-07-02 09:22:50
(MENAFN) Japan has reaffirmed its decision to ramp up defense spending "on its own judgment," continuing to face ongoing pressure from the United States to enhance its military capabilities, according to media.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya made this statement following his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday. Iwaya emphasized that Japan "will carry out a drastic defense buildup on its own judgment," reaffirming Tokyo's autonomy in shaping its defense policies.

As one of the US's longest-standing military allies in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan hosts over 50,000 American troops and numerous US military bases.

Speaking to reporters, Iwaya clarified that no specific targets for Japan's defense spending or financial contributions toward US forces in Japan were discussed during the meeting. The two officials, however, did agree to proceed with preparations for a future "two-plus-two" meeting between foreign and defense ministers.

Recent reports indicated that the Trump administration had pressed Japan to increase its defense budget to 3.5% of its GDP.

