The Association Of Related Churches Shares Inspiring Mid-Year Recap For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Association of Related Churches (ARC) celebrates a strong first half of 2025, with 28 new churches launched, over 10,000 launch day attendees, and hundreds of leaders trained to plant life-giving churches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is celebrating a strong start to 2025 with encouraging updates from the first half of the year. With new churches launched, pastors equipped, and lives changed, ARC continues to advance its mission of seeing a thriving, life-giving church in every community.

As of mid-year, ARC has officially helped plant 1,160 churches worldwide, including 28 new churches launched so far in 2025. These recent church plants are already making a powerful impact, with a combined 10,066 people in attendance on launch days and 730 individuals making decisions to follow Jesus during those opening weekends.

Behind every launch is a story of preparation and purpose. Already this year, 136 pastors and church planters have completed ARC Launch Training, a strategic, relationship-based program that equips leaders with the tools and support needed to start healthy churches. In addition, 65 couples are currently in the launch process and preparing to plant churches in the months ahead.

Dino Rizzo, Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches, emphasized the momentum and heart behind the numbers.“Each statistic represents real people, real communities, and real lives being transformed by the Gospel. We're seeing the fruit of churches planted in obedience and leaders trained with intentionality.”

The ARC Launch process continues to be a cornerstone of the organization's approach, combining practical training with relational encouragement and financial partnership. This proven model is designed to help churches not just start-but thrive. From small towns to major cities, new ARC churches are bringing hope, unity, and life to their communities.

Since its founding, ARC has supported a diverse group of pastors with a shared vision for building life-giving churches rooted in strong values, healthy teams, and community impact. The mid-year momentum sets the stage for a strong finish to 2025 and a significant milestone ahead: the 25th anniversary of ARC, to be celebrated at the 2026 ARC Conference in Charleston, SC.

As the year continues, ARC remains committed to planting and strengthening churches while supporting leaders through every phase of ministry.

To learn more about the Association of Related Churches, explore church planting opportunities, or support ARC's mission, visit .

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,160 new churches globally.

