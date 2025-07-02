403
G42, First UAE Firm Recognized Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies
(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) Abu Dhabi, UAE – July 2, 2025: G42 has been named to TIME’s 2025 list of the 100 Most Influential Companies, marking the first time a UAE-headquartered company has been featured. The recognition highlights G42’s growing global impact in advancing AI responsibly and at scale.
From the company’s pivotal role in the launch of Stargate UAE and the 5GW UAE-US AI Campus to its expansion into Europe and the UK, G42 is building the ‘Intelligence Grid,’ its vision of AI as a universal utility that is secure, scalable, and accessible.
“We are thrilled to be featured by TIME. This recognition affirms our mission to bring AI to everyone, not just a privileged few,” said Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at G42. “It validates the role we’re playing in shaping a more inclusive and connected AI future.”
With a portfolio spanning Space42, Core42, Khazna, M42, Presight, CPX, and Inception, G42 operates across the full AI value chain, driving transformation across healthcare, energy, finance, mobility, and space.
