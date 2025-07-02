German Jordanian University Receives 2 Global Energy Awards

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, July 2 (Petra) – The German Jordanian University (GJU) has achieved a "distinguished" international achievement, as students from its Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) chapter won 2 "prestigious" international awards at the 2025 International Student Chapter Awards.According to a GJU statement on Wednesday, student Miral Arada, the university's chapter president, received the Best Student Member Award, which is "one of the first prizes granted to students in the Middle East at this global level."The GJU branch also garnered the Best Student Conference/Exhibition Award in recognition of its efforts to organize an "outstanding" student conference under auspices of the Minister of Energy.The statement announced the awards will be officially handed over during the 2025 AEE International Conference and Exhibition, scheduled to be held next September in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.This recognition reflects the university's "commitment" to supporting innovation, sustainability and efforts to foster youth leadership in the energy sector.On its significance, the statement noted the milestone promotes the university's international position "as a beacon of academic excellence and entrepreneurship" in this vital sector.