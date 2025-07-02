403
Chinese opera performance fosters cultural exchange in Vietnam
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Royal Theater within Hue’s historic Imperial City, once Vietnam’s imperial capital, hosted a traditional Chinese opera performance, offering local audiences an immersive experience of China’s classical performing arts.
The event was presented by a troupe from China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as part of a larger cultural exchange program between Vietnam and China. The performance showcased live traditional music, intricate costumes, stylized movements, and scenes drawn from various Chinese opera traditions.
The audience was a diverse mix of Vietnamese and Chinese officials, artists, students, and local residents, all gathered in one of Hue’s iconic cultural landmarks. Nguyen Van Phuc, director of Hue’s Department of Foreign Affairs, praised the show for its impressive display of Guangxi’s cultural heritage and broader Chinese artistic richness.
Inside the theater, the mood was one of focused attention and admiration as performers conveyed classical tales through distinctive vocal styles and symbolic gestures.
Le Ngoc, vice director of Vietnam’s Institute of National Cultural Heritage and a coordinator of the event, highlighted the significance of such performances as platforms for artistic collaboration. She remarked, “I believe this is an important bridge for cultural cooperation between the two sides, helping foster close ties between artists from both countries.”
