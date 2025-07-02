Headlands Research Enters The Caribbean With Acquisition Of Cmrcenter

The deal pairs San Juan, Puerto Rico site's deep community ties, top-tier enrollment, and 90% retention with Headlands' network-wide infrastructure and resources to accelerate clinical research

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlands Research , a leading multinational network of clinical trial sites, today announced the acquisition of CMRCenter (CMRC), a high-performing clinical research site in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The deal expands Headlands' footprint to 22 sites across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, giving biopharma sponsors a turnkey, single-contract gateway to one of the largest Hispanic patient populations under FDA oversight and accelerating enrollment for vaccine, CNS, and specialty studies.

"CMRC's proven performance in CNS, vaccine, and specialty trials, combined with its deep ties to Puerto Rico's diverse, FDA-regulated patient community, gives sponsors a seamless, single-contract path to high-quality enrollment in a priority market," said Kyle Burtnett, CEO of Headlands Research. "By uniting CMRC's Harvard-trained leadership and expert staff with Headlands Research's network-wide resources, systems, and best practices, we will accelerate research and bring urgently needed therapies to patients faster."

CMRC, founded and led by Carmen D. Navarro, has built a solid track record of excellence in clinical research, supported by a distinguished team of investigators including Dr. Carmen C. Deseda. CMRC combines deep clinical and public health expertise with a bilingual team and a database of over 10,000 engaged participants. The site consistently exceeds pediatric and adult Phase II–IV enrollment targets while sustaining a 90 percent retention rate in vaccines, early Alzheimer's disease, rheumatology, migraine, and more. By combining its deep knowledge of Puerto Rico's medical, cultural, and regulatory landscape and performance with Headlands' centralized quality systems, technology and infrastructure investment, and network-wide knowledge sharing, CMRC is positioned to scale its impact and bring novel therapies to patients even faster.

"CMRC has been dedicated to advancing the well-being of Puerto Ricans through quality, patient-centric clinical research," said Carmen D. Navarro, Founder and CEO of CMRC. "By joining the Headlands Research site network, we expand that commitment, offering our community earlier access to innovative therapies, broadening the therapeutic areas we serve, and adding Puerto Rico's diverse voice to global studies that will benefit patients everywhere."

