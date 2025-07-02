Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Quantum Computing, Applovin, Skyworks Solutions, And Maravai Lifesciences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of the following companies: Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI). Current long-term shareholders of any of these companies that have continuously held shares during the relevant time periods, may be able to hold certain officers and directors personally accountable for misconduct and assist in reforming the company's corporate governance. To learn more, please see the summaries below.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed on February 25, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors. Long-term shareholders may pursue accountability and governance reform here:

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants overstated the capabilities of Quantum's quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (ii) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of Quantum's relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of Quantum's NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (iii) Defendants overstated Quantum's progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company's TFLN chips; (iv) Quantum's business dealings with Quad M and millionways both qualified as related party transactions; (v) accordingly, Quantum's revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (vi) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Quantum's business and reputation; and (vii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP)

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed on March 5, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Long-term shareholders may pursue accountability and governance reform here: .

The Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in AppLovin's launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and using“cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to AppLovin's manipulative practices to force unwanted apps on customers using a“backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn its profitability, and that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase AppLovin's securities at artificially inflated prices.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed on March 4, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased shares during the class period. Long-term shareholders may pursue accountability and governance reform here:

The Complaint alleges Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Skyworks' client base; notably, that its long-standing relationship with Apple, its largest customer, did not guarantee that Apple would maintain its business relationship with Skyworks for its anticipated iPhone launch. Additionally, the Complaint alleges Defendants oversold Skyworks' position and ability to capitalize on AI in the smartphone upgrade cycle.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI)

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed on March 3, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Long-term shareholders may pursue accountability and governance reform here:

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Maravai lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately recognized revenue on certain transactions during fiscal 2024; (3) its goodwill was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit .

Achievements:

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among the top U.S. plaintiffs' securities law firms.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | ... or ...