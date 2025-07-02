403
The Bengal pays heartfelt tribute to LGBTQ with Colours of Courage 2025
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) 2 July 2025, Kolkata: Kolkata’s leading NGO, The Bengal, as part of its Pride Month celebrations, organized an event “Colours of Courage 2025” as a tribute to the pride, identity, empowerment and strength of the LGBTQ+ community. The event, supported by Shree Cement as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, was organized by The Bengal in association with Lotus Rescue - an NGO that helps disadvantaged children, women and transgender community bring dignity, clarity and change into their lives.
The lively event was graced by Chief Guest, Anupam Chatterjee, Kolkata’s leading fashion designer and celebrity stylist. Anupam is also a proud and vocal ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, constantly using his platform to advocate for inclusivity and equal rights and is the creative force behind WARSSI Kolkata, known for its bespoke handloom menswear and womenswear collections.
“The Bengal has always supported activities that forge community spirit and relationships and reached out to various underprivileged and marginalised communities by providing moral and material support. The Pride Month celebrations is a part of this spirit,” said Esha Dutta, Committee Member of The Bengal and the Joint Convener of Pronam.
Among others who countenanced a show of solidarity with their presence at the event were Kumkum Jalan who has dedicated over 30 years of her life to empowering the Deaf community, Sheldon Enrique Manuk, product specialist and make-up artist and a bold voice for the LGBTQ+ community, Ms Priya Doshi Saha, teacher-mentor-counsellor, Priyanka G Karmakar, MD, GMPL, who is spearheading projects in the city related to the transgender community.
