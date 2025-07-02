Montana Silversmiths Unveils Expansive July Product Drop, Celebrating American Craftsmanship
The July drop also introduces new additions to the highly successful Pursue the Wild collection, a collaboration with outdoor enthusiast and TV personality Kristy Titus. This line captures the spirit of adventure and the rugged beauty of the American wilderness, offering unique pieces for those who embrace the outdoor lifestyle.
"This product launch represents a milestone for Montana Silversmiths," said Marshall Smith, VP of Marketing at Montana Silversmiths. "We're not just introducing new products; we're celebrating our heritage, supporting our veterans, and pushing the boundaries of Western jewelry design. Each piece tells a story of unrivaled craftsmanship and the enduring spirit of the West."
The new collection spans a wide range of products, including:
-
Intricately designed buckles featuring traditional and contemporary motifs
Elegant necklaces and pendants that blend Western charm with modern style
Handcrafted bracelets and cuffs showcasing superior silver artistry
New additions for Miss Rodeo America and all-new men's chains
All items in the new collection embody Montana Silversmiths' commitment to quality, with each piece meticulously crafted by skilled artisans. The July product drop will be available online at and in select retail locations starting July 1st. For more information about the new collection and Montana Silversmiths, please visit or .
Headquartered in Columbus, MT, Montana Silversmiths pioneered the development of Western fashion in both buckles and jewelry since 1973. The company is the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), among other Western and outdoor organizations.
