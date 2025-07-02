Unifirst Announces Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2025
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|May 31, 2025
|May 25, 2024
|May 31, 2025
|May 25, 2024
|Revenues
|$
|610,778
|$
|603,328
|$
|1,817,905
|$
|1,787,564
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenues (1)
|385,189
|391,244
|1,160,388
|1,171,231
|Selling and administrative expenses (1)
|142,690
|129,074
|418,119
|383,350
|Depreciation and amortization
|34,722
|34,560
|104,476
|103,453
|Total operating expenses
|562,601
|554,878
|1,682,983
|1,658,034
|Operating income
|48,177
|48,450
|134,922
|129,530
|Other (income) expense:
|Interest income, net
|(2,514
|)
|(1,406
|)
|(7,422
|)
|(4,590
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(2,704
|)
|522
|(1,620
|)
|1,813
|Total other income, net
|(5,218
|)
|(884
|)
|(9,042
|)
|(2,777
|)
|Income before income taxes
|53,395
|49,334
|143,964
|132,307
|Provision for income taxes
|13,715
|11,277
|36,720
|31,468
|Net income
|$
|39,680
|$
|38,057
|$
|107,244
|$
|100,839
|Income per share – Basic:
|Common Stock
|$
|2.22
|$
|2.12
|$
|6.01
|$
|5.61
|Class B Common Stock
|$
|1.78
|$
|1.70
|$
|4.80
|$
|4.49
|Income per share – Diluted:
|Common Stock
|$
|2.13
|$
|2.03
|$
|5.76
|$
|5.38
|Income allocated to – Basic:
|Common Stock
|$
|33,346
|$
|31,962
|$
|90,126
|$
|84,716
|Class B Common Stock
|$
|6,334
|$
|6,095
|$
|17,118
|$
|16,123
|Income allocated to – Diluted:
|Common Stock
|$
|39,680
|$
|38,057
|$
|107,244
|$
|100,839
|Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic:
|Common Stock
|14,990
|15,062
|15,007
|15,094
|Class B Common Stock
|3,557
|3,590
|3,563
|3,590
|Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted:
|Common Stock
|18,607
|18,705
|18,633
|18,738
(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company's property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|May 31, 2025
|August 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|211,910
|$
|161,571
|Short-term investments
|-
|13,505
|Receivables, net
|281,815
|278,851
|Inventories
|148,847
|156,908
|Rental merchandise in service
|227,580
|237,969
|Prepaid taxes
|12,133
|14,893
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|55,589
|51,979
|Total current assets
|937,874
|915,676
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|817,931
|801,612
|Goodwill
|653,300
|648,850
|Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net
|107,282
|119,999
|Deferred income taxes
|851
|833
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|72,461
|66,682
|Other assets
|170,328
|142,761
|Total assets
|$
|2,760,027
|$
|2,696,413
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|76,395
|$
|92,509
|Accrued liabilities
|172,719
|170,240
|Accrued taxes
|-
|447
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|17,835
|18,241
|Total current liabilities
|266,949
|281,437
|Long-term liabilities:
|Accrued liabilities
|124,366
|123,401
|Accrued and deferred income taxes
|137,029
|132,496
|Operating lease liabilities
|56,892
|50,568
|Total liabilities
|585,236
|587,902
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common Stock
|1,494
|1,500
|Class B Common Stock
|355
|359
|Capital surplus
|108,486
|104,791
|Retained earnings
|2,088,873
|2,025,505
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(24,417
|)
|(23,644
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,174,791
|2,108,511
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,760,027
|$
|2,696,413
Detail of Operating Results
(Unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended May 31, 2025
|Thirteen Weeks Ended May 25, 2024
| Core
Laundry
|Specialty
|First
| Core
Laundry
|Specialty
|First
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|Operations
|Garments
|Aid
|Total
|Operations
|Garments
|Aid
|Total
|Revenues
|$
|533,188
|$
|47,803
|$
|29,787
|$
|610,778
|$
|528,454
|$
|47,582
|$
|27,292
|$
|603,328
|Revenue Growth %
|0.9
|%
|0.5
|%
|9.1
|%
|1.2
|%
|Operating Income (1), (2)
|$
|36,737
|$
|10,915
|$
|525
|$
|48,177
|$
|36,929
|$
|11,373
|$
|148
|$
|48,450
|Operating Margin
|6.9
|%
|22.8
|%
|1.8
|%
|7.9
|%
|7.0
|%
|23.9
|%
|0.5
|%
|8.0
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA (1), (2)
|$
|71,894
|$
|12,402
|$
|1,530
|$
|85,826
|$
|71,257
|$
|12,552
|$
|982
|$
|84,791
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|13.5
|%
|25.9
|%
|5.1
|%
|14.1
|%
|13.5
|%
|26.4
|%
|3.6
|%
|14.1
|%
(1) The Company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $1.0 million and $3.9 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives.
(2) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Core Laundry Operations' operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2024
| Core
Laundry
|Specialty
|First
| Core
Laundry
|Specialty
|First
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|Operations
|Garments
|Aid
|Total
|Operations
|Garments
|Aid
|Total
|Revenues
|$
|1,596,282
|$
|138,160
|$
|83,463
|$
|1,817,905
|$
|1,574,863
|$
|135,713
|$
|76,988
|$
|1,787,564
|Revenue Growth %
|1.4
|%
|1.8
|%
|8.4
|%
|1.7
|%
|Operating Income (Loss) (3), (4)
|$
|104,027
|$
|30,515
|$
|380
|$
|134,922
|$
|98,066
|$
|33,391
|$
|(1,927
|)
|$
|129,530
|Operating Margin
|6.5
|%
|22.1
|%
|0.5
|%
|7.4
|%
|6.2
|%
|24.6
|%
|-2.5
|%
|7.2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA (3), (4)
|$
|210,312
|$
|35,119
|$
|3,273
|$
|248,704
|$
|200,657
|$
|36,983
|$
|675
|$
|238,315
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|13.2
|%
|25.4
|%
|3.9
|%
|13.7
|%
|12.7
|%
|27.3
|%
|0.9
|%
|13.3
|%
(3) The Company's financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $5.4 million and $10.0 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives.
(4) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Core Laundry Operations' operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|May 31, 2025
|May 25, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|107,244
|$
|100,839
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization (1)
|104,476
|103,453
|Share-based compensation
|9,049
|7,145
|Accretion on environmental contingencies
|960
|948
|Accretion on asset retirement obligations
|602
|721
|Deferred income taxes
|3,514
|4,048
|Gain on sale of property and equipment
|(2,690
|)
|-
|Other
|336
|1,061
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Receivables, less reserves
|(3,174
|)
|(5,288
|)
|Inventories
|8,338
|(13,101
|)
|Rental merchandise in service
|10,018
|5,308
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets
|(16,729
|)
|(11,518
|)
|Accounts payable
|(16,668
|)
|(5,118
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(12,190
|)
|(3,212
|)
|Prepaid and accrued income taxes
|3,395
|7,726
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|196,481
|193,012
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(5,374
|)
|(203
|)
|Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs
|(109,823
|)
|(121,937
|)
|Purchases of investments
|(14,734
|)
|(24,581
|)
|Maturities of investments
|28,356
|21,679
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|3,115
|749
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(98,460
|)
|(124,293
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards
|4
|3
|Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(4,357
|)
|(2,731
|)
|Repurchase of Common Stock
|(25,593
|)
|(15,962
|)
|Payment of cash dividends
|(18,402
|)
|(17,436
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(48,348
|)
|(36,126
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|666
|210
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|50,339
|32,803
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|161,571
|79,443
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|211,910
|$
|112,246
(1) Depreciation and amortization for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $12.7 million and $13.9 million, respectively, of non-cash amortization expense recognized on acquisition-related intangible assets.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement the Company's consolidated financial results in this press release, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share-based compensation expense and other items impacting the comparability of the Company's underlying operating performance between periods. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for the same period.
The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company and its segments to both management and investors. In addition, by excluding certain items, these non-GAAP financial measures enable management and investors to further evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company.
Supplemental reconciliations of the Company's consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, are presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Company does not allocate its provision for income taxes to its business segments and as a result, presents it in a separate column in the following tables.
|Thirteen Weeks Ended May 31, 2025
|Core Laundry
|Specialty
|First
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|Operations
|Garments
|Aid
|Other
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|533,188
|$
|47,803
|$
|29,787
|$
|-
|$
|610,778
|Net income
|$
|41,955
|$
|10,915
|$
|525
|$
|(13,715
|)
|$
|39,680
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|13,715
|13,715
|Interest income, net
|(2,514
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(2,514
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|32,442
|1,305
|975
|-
|34,722
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,803
|182
|30
|-
|3,015
|Gain on the sale of a non-operating property
|(2,792
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(2,792
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|71,894
|$
|12,402
|$
|1,530
|$
|-
|$
|85,826
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|13.5
|%
|25.9
|%
|5.1
|%
|14.1
|%
|Thirteen Weeks Ended May 25, 2024
|Core Laundry
|Specialty
|First
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|Operations
|Garments
|Aid
|Other
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|528,454
|$
|47,582
|$
|27,292
|$
|-
|$
|603,328
|Net income
|$
|37,813
|$
|11,373
|$
|148
|$
|(11,277
|)
|$
|38,057
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|11,277
|11,277
|Interest income, net
|(1,406
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(1,406
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|32,716
|1,035
|809
|-
|34,560
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,134
|144
|25
|-
|2,303
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|71,257
|$
|12,552
|$
|982
|$
|-
|$
|84,791
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|13.5
|%
|26.4
|%
|3.6
|%
|14.1
|%
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025
|Core Laundry
|Specialty
|First
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|Operations
|Garments
|Aid
|Other
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|1,596,282
|$
|138,160
|$
|83,463
|$
|-
|$
|1,817,905
|Net income
|$
|113,069
|$
|30,515
|$
|380
|$
|(36,720
|)
|$
|107,244
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|36,720
|36,720
|Interest income, net
|(7,422
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(7,422
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|97,622
|4,047
|2,807
|-
|104,476
|Share-based compensation expense
|8,406
|557
|86
|-
|9,049
|Gain on the sale of a non-operating property
|(2,792
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(2,792
|)
|Executive transaction costs
|1,429
|-
|-
|-
|1,429
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|210,312
|$
|35,119
|$
|3,273
|$
|-
|$
|248,704
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|13.2
|%
|25.4
|%
|3.9
|%
|13.7
|%
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2024
|Core Laundry
|Specialty
|First
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|Operations
|Garments
|Aid
|Other
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|1,574,863
|$
|135,713
|$
|76,988
|$
|-
|$
|1,787,564
|Net income
|$
|100,843
|$
|33,391
|$
|(1,927
|)
|$
|(31,468
|)
|$
|100,839
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|31,468
|31,468
|Interest income, net
|(4,590
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(4,590
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|97,836
|3,087
|2,530
|-
|103,453
|Share-based compensation expense
|6,568
|505
|72
|-
|7,145
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|200,657
|$
|36,983
|$
|675
|$
|-
|$
|238,315
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|12.7
|%
|27.3
|%
|0.9
|%
|13.3
|%
Investor Relations Contact
Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President & CFO
UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
...
