Dubai: Palm Jebel Ali To Get More Residential, Hospitality Units

Palm Jebel Ali will get upscale residential and hospitality offerings , in Dubai Holding's first land sale with a third-party developer at the iconic destination.

A large-scale project will also be developed at Dubai Design District (d3), with the area serving as a vibrant mixed-use community, seamlessly blending culture, innovation and contemporary urban living.

Recommended For You

This comes as part of a strategic agreement between Dubai Holding and Select Group, along with its long-standing JV partner Emirates Strategic Investments Company LLC (ESIC).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Design and planning phases for both projects are underway, with further details regarding project specifics and timelines to be announced soon.

Palm Jebel Ali's seven islands span 13.4km and feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront, marking the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area. The landmark development is designed with several mixed-use pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

d3 is a global creative ecosystem and the destination of choice for design talent from around the world. Offering stunning views of the Dubai skyline including the iconic Burj Khalifa, d3 reinforces Dubai's status as the first city in the Middle East to be designated a UNESCO Creative City of Design.

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said:“Palm Jebel Ali is an iconic development poised to elevate Dubai's global reputation as a premier waterfront destination. By joining forces with Select Group, we are delivering on the leadership's vision of creating a world-class coastal destination that sets new standards in luxury residential and hospitality experiences."

Rahail Aslam, Chairman of Select Group, added:“We are incredibly excited about what we will be bringing to market in both Palm Jebel Ali and d3 – two unique locations that align perfectly with our brand ethos of waterfront location, quality, sophistication and long-term value creation.”

This strategic deal forms a continuation of Select Group's deliberate expansion into high-impact, design-forward projects that meet the needs of a new generation of global residents and investors seeking immersive environments that go beyond the conventional definitions of luxury.

Select Group has a distinguished track record that includes The Palm, Dubai, Peninsula in Business Bay and the newly launched Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina.