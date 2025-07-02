403
Somali Forces Kill High-Ranking Al-Shabab Leader
(MENAFN) The Somali National Army's elite Danab Commandos successfully eliminated a high-ranking al-Shabab leader responsible for deadly explosive attacks in a special operation on Monday evening in southern Somalia, the government confirmed on Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of Defense, Abdi Jabbar, alongside seven other al-Shabab militants, was killed in the raid on Yuumbis village, approximately seven kilometers northwest of Barire in the Lower Shabelle region.
The Ministry's statement, issued from Mogadishu, described the mission as specifically targeting senior al-Shabab operatives. It resulted in the death of eight militants, including Jabbar, who was infamous for orchestrating and executing bombings across the Lower Shabelle region. "The operation specifically targeted senior al-Shabab leaders, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists, including a high profile commander, Abdi Jabbar, who was responsible for planning and executing improvised explosive device attacks throughout Lower Shabelle region," the statement read.
Abdi Jabbar, who had been a prominent figure within al-Shabab since 2007, initially led explosives operations in Gedo and later Lower Shabelle. He was accused of masterminding the destruction of vital infrastructure, particularly strategic bridges in Bariire, Sabiid, and Caanoole.
After nearly two decades with the terror group, Jabbar’s death is considered a major setback for al-Shabab’s activities in the region. "Jabbar was responsible for orchestrating numerous acts of terror and atrocities against innocent Somalis," the Ministry stated, underscoring its resolve to dismantle the remaining al-Shabab network and secure lasting peace, stability, and a free future for the Somali people.
The Ministry also revealed that over 50 al-Shabab militants have been killed in recent military actions across the country.
