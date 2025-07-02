Intrepid Metals Secures Additional Mineral Rights Adjacent To Rio Tinto At Corral Copper

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) -or the) is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its Corral Copper Property ("Corral" or the "Property") in Cochise County, Arizona through the acquisition of an additional four state leases from the Arizona State Land Department ("ASLD") and another patented mining claim (the Emmet Claim) from Silver Nickle Mining Company. These new claims, located on the eastern border of Intrepid's existing land package (see Figure 1 below), significantly enhance the Company's regional footprint. Notably, several of the newly acquired state leases bridge the southern gap between Intrepid's holdings and recently acquired claims by Rio Tinto. The property acquisition by Rio Tinto followed Intrepid's successful 2024 drill program, which highlighted the Property's potential and drew significant regional interest. Please refer to Intrepid News Release dated January 15, 2025 for further details.

The new claims increase Corral's total land package by approximately 2,195 acres (888 hectares), bringing the Company's consolidated holdings to 11,715 acres (4,741 hectares). This positions Intrepid to further capitalize on the district's exploration upside and reinforces its presence in one of Arizona's most prospective copper belts.

"The expansion of our land position at Corral reflects our continued confidence in the district's potential and our commitment to building a meaningful copper asset in a tier-one jurisdiction," stated Ken Engquist, Chief Executive Officer of Intrepid. "By securing these strategically located state leases, we've strengthened our competitive position alongside a major industry player and set the stage for further value creation through exploration."

About Corral Copper

The Corral Copper Property, located near historical mining areas, is an advanced exploration and development opportunity in Cochise County, Arizona. Corral is located 15 miles east of the famous mining town of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historic Bisbee mining camp which has produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper1. Production from the Bisbee mining camp, or within the district as disclosed in the next paragraph, is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at Corral.

The district has a mining history dating back to the late 1800s, with several small mines extracting copper from the area in the early 1900s, producing several thousand tons. Between 1950 and 2008, various companies explored parts of the district, but the effort was uncoordinated, non-synergistic and focused on discrete land positions and commodities due to the fragmented ownership. There is over 50,000m of historical drilling at Corral mainly centered on the Ringo, Earp and Holliday Zones and although this core has been destroyed, Intrepid has a historical digital drill hole archive database which the Company uses for the purposes of exploration targeting and drill hole planning. Intrepid, through ongoing exploration drilling and surface geological mapping, sampling and prospecting is increasing confidence in the validity of these data.







Figure 1: Simplified Land Position Showing Newly Staked Intrepid Claims Relative to Rio Tinto and Ivanhoe Electric Based on Publicly Available Information. Map does not account for internal fractions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Corral Copper Property is comprised of the Excelsior Property, the CCCI Properties, the Sara Claim Group and the MAN Property. The Company has completed the acquisition of the Excelsior Property and Sara Claim Group through purchase and sale agreements. The Company has the right to acquire the corporate group that holds the CCCI Properties through an option agreement. The Company has the right to acquire the MAN Property through an option agreement. See the "Commitments" section of the Company's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis for further details.

Intrepid is confident that by combining modern exploration techniques with historical data and with a clear focus on responsible development, the Corral Copper Property can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards development studies.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 20182, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit .

INTREPID METALS CORP.

On behalf of the Company

"Ken Engquist"

CEO

For further information regarding this news release, please contact:

Ken Engquist, CEO

604-681-8030

...

Notes

1 Information disclosed in this news release regarding the historic Bisbee Camp can be found on the Copper Queen Mine website and on the City of Bisbee website ( ).

2 Details regarding the sale of the Taylor Deposit can be found in South32 News Release dated October 8, 2018 (South32 completes acquisition of Arizona Mining ).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to: the potential of the property; positioning Intrepid to further capitalize on the district's exploration upside; Intrepid's presence in one of Arizona's most prospective copper belts; continued confidence in the district's potential; Intrepid's commitment to building a meaningful copper asset in a tier-one jurisdiction; further value creation through exploration; that the Corral Copper Property can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards development studies; the interpretation of drills results; details about potential mineralization; the exploration potential of the Corral Copper Property and the Company's other mineral projects; and potential future production.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company can raise additional financing to continue operations; the results of exploration activities, commodity prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of labour and materials, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to the failure to access financing, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risk related to unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions and the impact of any future global pandemic on the Company's business, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration and development activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes and cave-ins, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Intrepid Metals Corp.