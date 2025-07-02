Epoxy Resin Market Worth $20.31 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report " Epoxy Resin Market by Physical Form (Liquids, Solids, Solutions), Raw Material (Badge, BFDGE, Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidyl Amine), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" , epoxy resin market size is expected to reach USD 20.31 billion by 2030 from USD 14.77 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2030.

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the epoxy resin market. A significant driver is the demand from developing economies, particularly the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. This demand is fueled by rapid industrial development in various sectors, including construction, automotive, and electronics, because of industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. Additionally, industries such as automotive, aerospace, and wind power are increasingly adopting lightweight components. This shift has led to a higher demand for epoxy-based composites, which are known for their high strength-to-weight ratio. These properties enhance fuel efficiency, further driving the use of epoxy resin.

The electronics industry is expanding and contributing to the growth of the epoxy resin market, with encapsulation materials and protective coatings establishing liquid epoxy resin as they offer excellent insulation, adhesion, and physical properties under operating conditions. A continued focus on infrastructure rehabilitation will increase the demand for epoxy resin coatings for floors and concrete repair in the construction industry, as these coatings are durable, protecting substrates from moisture intrusion and enhancing aesthetics. The development of bio-based epoxy resins and sustainable formulations is ideally suited for many industries facing stricter regulatory pressures regarding the use of environmental resources and their impacts. Another driver of sustained market growth is the multitude of applications for epoxy resins, particularly adhesives, sealants, and composites, across various industries.

The liquid form segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

Liquid epoxy resin is gaining traction in the global marketplace due to its versatility, ease of processing, and plethora of applications. Liquid epoxy resins maintain desirable physical properties that provide excellent flow, penetration, and surface adhesion due to their low viscosity. Epoxies are ideal for intricate surfaces or uniquely shaped multi-orifice molds, like other polymers, across industries like automotive, construction, marine, aerospace, and electronics. Liquid epoxy resins can be applied via pouring, spraying, or brushing, making them suitable for applications that span from industrial quality to consumer goods. With the rise of 3D printing and additive manufacturing, liquid epoxy resins are becoming increasingly popular because of their controlled curing patterns, adjustable properties, and ability to achieve smooth finishes. Innovations in formulations utilizing eco-friendly base ingredients or zero to low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) have also contributed to the growing acceptance of liquid epoxy resins for projects characterized by sustainability or environmental responsibility means.

The composites segment will register the highest CAGR in the epoxy resin market in terms of value during the forecast period.

The composites segment is currently the fastest-growing application in the epoxy resin market, driven by the increasing demand in building and construction for epoxy-based concrete coatings in applications such as garage floors, industrial floors, parking decks, and sidewalks. Epoxy resins play a crucial role in the composites industry as they provide strength, stiffness, and compatibility with the reinforcing fibers used within composites, like carbon fiber, glass fibers, and aramid fibers. Epoxy-based composites find applications in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and sports equipment, among others. The composites segment significantly contributes to the growth outlook of the epoxy resin market, fueled by rising demand for lightweight materials, high-performance composites, and improved fuel efficiency. Market trends indicate an increasing use of epoxy resins in the aerospace and wind energy sectors as engineers seek strong, lightweight materials for rotor blade construction. Furthermore, advancements in composite manufacturing technologies, such as resin infusion and automated manufacturing, are expected to enhance the penetration of epoxy resins in this segment. Recent developments in faster-curing epoxy resins for automated fiber placement processes are boosting production efficiencies for wind energy and enabling the construction of larger and stronger rotor blades.

The automotive industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

The automotive industry has increasingly embraced epoxy composites, as this newer material offers a superior strength-to-weight ratio compared to traditional materials like steel and aluminum. This allows manufacturers to reduce vehicle weight, which improves fuel efficiency and lowers emissions. The tensile and flexural strength of epoxy composites enhance passenger safety and increases the vehicle's structural integrity. Additionally, corrosion resistance boosts long-term durability. Recent advancements have enabled the use of epoxy resins in EV battery enclosures due to their thermal stability and flame resistance benefits. Fast-curing epoxy adhesives also provide manufacturers with advantages in joining multiple materials, resulting in better adhesion and streamlined, high-volume manufacturing processes.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.

Increasing industrial manufacturing activities, heightened construction activities, and strong demand from key end-use sectors, including electronics, automotive, and wind energy, are factors contributing to the growth of the epoxy resin market in the Asia Pacific region. Countries across the Asia Pacific region are investing significant amounts of money to modernize their infrastructure, including highways, bridges, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. All these require durable and high-performance materials such as epoxy resins for coatings, adhesives, and composites. The rapid growth of the electronics manufacturing industry in various countries, including China, South Korea, and Taiwan, is boosting the demand for epoxy resins used in circuit boards, encapsulants, and protective coatings. Additionally, the rising production of electric vehicles (EVs) is driving the consumption of epoxy-based composites and adhesives due to their lightweight, insulating, and heat-resistant properties.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Sinopec Corporation (China), 3M (US), Westlake Epoxy (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Olin Corporation (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), and BASF SE (Germany).

