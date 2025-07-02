Senior Care Expert Launches Hometown Senior Placement In Florida

Florida Senior Placement Service

Elizabeth Brennen, a second-generation registered nurse, is proud to introduce Hometown Senior Placement, specializing in dementia and geriatric care.

- Elizabeth Brennen, RN, CGCM, DCPPALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ms. Brennen, a Palm Beach native and senior care industry executive, is providing a uniquely customized approach to helping elderly clients who reside in Florida's Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast areas.Navigating senior care is one of the most emotional and life-altering decisions a family can face. That's why Hometown Senior Placement , based in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, offers a personalized, community-rooted approach to helping older adults and their families find the right senior living solutions - at no cost to the family.Unlike national referral services, Hometown Senior Placement is deeply embedded in the local fabric of life. The agency offers trusted, hands-on guidance tailored to each client's personal, medical, and financial needs. From independent and assisted living to memory care and skilled nursing, Hometown connects families with senior communities that are a genuine match - not just a name on a list.The company was founded by Elizabeth Brennen , a second-generation Registered Nurse, Certified Dementia Practitioner, and lifelong Palm Beach County resident. Her journey into senior placement began not in the boardroom, but at her mother's side.“When my mother began showing signs of memory loss, my sisters and I found ourselves overwhelmed. We were grieving, confused, and trying to make the right decision - fast,” says Brennen.“That experience became the foundation for Hometown Senior Placement. We're here so that no other family has to go through it alone.”Hometown Senior Placement connects its clients with specific local senior communities that best fit their unique requirements and budget, including:Independent LivingAssisted LivingMemory CareContinuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs)Luxury Retirement CommunitiesSkilled Nursing & Rehabilitation CentersWith a focus on empathy, integrity, and deep local knowledge, Hometown Senior Placement is proud to be the trusted guide for Florida families navigating senior care with confidence and compassion.

