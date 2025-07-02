403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Many In The UAE Are Eyeing International Travel In 2025: Allianz Partners Travel Index
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Many in the UAE are eyeing international travel in 2025: Allianz Partners Travel Index
UAE survey respondents reveal:
UAE survey respondents reveal:
-
34% plan to travel at least twice this year and spend more than USD 3000 (approx. AED 11000) on their next holiday
76% of UAE travelers to buy insurance in 2025 with medical emergency benefits and coverage limits being a key part of their insurance
Personal safety is the leading concern for 44% of the UAE travelers while planning their trip abroad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment