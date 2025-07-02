Many In The UAE Are Eyeing International Travel In 2025: Allianz Partners Travel Index



34% plan to travel at least twice this year and spend more than USD 3000 (approx. AED 11000) on their next holiday

76% of UAE travelers to buy insurance in 2025 with medical emergency benefits and coverage limits being a key part of their insurance Personal safety is the leading concern for 44% of the UAE travelers while planning their trip abroad

UAE survey respondents reveal:

The Allianz Partners Travel Index 2025, which surveyed 500 people in the UAE regarding their travel plans, preferences and concerns for the year ahead, reveals that most of the respondents in the United Arab Emirates intend to travel internationally in the next twelve months.

While global events and financial pressures continue to shape decisions, safety and peace of mind are emerging as top priorities – alongside a growing appetite for group travel, new destinations and higher holiday budgets.

The Index finds that the Middle East and North Africa remain the most popular regions for outbound travel from the UAE, attracting 30% of travelers, followed by the UK and Europe at 26%. Meanwhile, younger travelers under thirty are increasingly drawn to central America and the Caribbean Islands, indicating emerging destination trends among Gen Z and millennial audiences.

One third of the surveyed respondents in the UAE plan to travel at least twice this year, with high income earners likely to take up to five or more trips annually. The typical holiday lasts between 9-15 days, with most travelers preferring to travel with family or companions, reinforcing the region's preference for shared experiences.

While budgets are dependent on household income, 34% of travelers plan to spend more than USD 3,000 (approx. AED 11000) on their next holiday. Most of the respondents, take up to three months to plan and book trips, relying on recommendations from family, friends and social media – particularly YouTube, Facebook and Instagram – for travel inspiration. Furthermore, when it comes to using a travel app, 45% of respondents indicate that storing travel documents is the feature they would utilize the most while traveling.

Personal safety is the leading concern for UAE travelers, cited by 44% of respondents, followed by fears of extreme weather events, financial constraints, and flight disruptions. Higher-income travelers are especially mindful of geopolitical tensions, while younger travelers place importance on protecting travel documents and digital assets while abroad.

Travel insurance purchases are also on the rise, as 26% of respondents say they intend to purchase policies through travel websites. Among those purchasing insurance, 50% state that the main reason for purchasing travel insurance is for their own security/peace of mind. Furthermore, 35% of respondents highlight medical emergency benefits and coverage limits as the most crucial factors influencing their insurance purchase, especially for longer international trips.

The Allianz Partners Travel Index 2025 offers actionable insights for our partners at a time when travelers' priorities are rapidly evolving. By understanding the needs and concerns of respondents in the UAE, we can deliver more relevant, secure, and innovative travel solutions that empower our customers to explore with confidence.”

Launching in the UAE for the first time in 2025, The Allianz Partners Travel Index now contributes to a suite of consumer data from over 500 consumers in the United Arab Emirates. By combining the insights of the Allianz Partners Travel Index with our global counterparts we gain a unique worldwide perspective on the traveler landscape, enabling us to identify emerging global trends, and effectively respond to shifts in consumer preferences.

Allianz Partners commissioned Kantar Consumer Link to survey 500 respondents in the UAE between 11Feb and 19Feb 2025. Sampling is nationally representative, and is post-weighted by age, gender and region to ensure it matches the underlying population as published by UAE.

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer assistance to our customers around the world.

