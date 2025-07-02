403
India Health 2025 Returns With Renewed Vigour To Accelerate India's Healthcare Transformation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, July 2, 2025: Building on the momentum of a successful debut, Informa Markets in India is all set to host the second edition of the India Health Exhibition from July 11 to 13, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Positioned at the forefront of healthcare innovation and collaboration, India Health 2025 will bring together key players from across the healthcare value chain in a format designed to maximize networking, business exchange, and knowledge sharing.
The event, which emerged from the globally acclaimed legacy of WHX- Dubai (formerly Arab Health), is rapidly cementing its place as India's premier healthcare exhibition and conference platform. With India's healthcare sector poised to reach Rs 18.5 Bn by FY 2027, the show's timing aligns perfectly with the industry's urgent demand for inclusive, tech-driven, and scalable healthcare solutions.
Speaking ahead of the event, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, remarked, " The vision behind the India Health Exhibition has always been to create a meaningful space where India's healthcare leaders, innovators, and policymakers can collaborate and co-create the future. In 2025, we are elevating that experience with new features, richer content, and stronger partnerships. India's healthcare industry is expected to reach $638 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand, digital adoption, and strong policy reforms. The MedTech sector alone is projected to hit $50 billion, backed by PLI schemes and increased R&D.
India Health, geo-located from WHX-Dubai, is a timely response to this growth-bridging international expertise with local ambition. and the time is ripe for a platform that goes beyond showcasing-one that actively shapes dialogue, policy, and real-world impact."
A Comprehensive Platform for Industry Collaboration
This year's edition will feature over 300 diverse brands such as Marengo Hospitals, Midmark, Pallakad, Italian Medtech Association, DKS Ortho & Pharmalab with 95% domestic and 5% international representation. The exhibitor categories span the full spectrum of healthcare-including medical equipment and devices, diagnostics, orthopaedics, IT systems, infrastructure, and wellness solutions.
Visitors expected to exceed 8,000 professionals will include biomedical engineers, radiologists, pathologists, hospital procurement heads, clinicians, R&D professionals, and medical technology regulators. As part of its mission to democratize access and learning, the India Health Exhibition 2025 will continue to offer expansive show floor featuring innovations, product launches, and an integrated Start-Up and Medical Laboratory Pavilion.
Deep-Dive into Knowledge and Innovation
The event will also feature two different streams of robust knowledge platforms. The specially curated Global Medtech Connect, taking place on July 11 and 12 will feature over 25+ speakers and 100 delegates with subjects such as 'Navigating Geopolitical Storms: How Indian MedTech Leaders Are Adapting to U.S. Tariff Pressures'; 'The Role of QMS for MedTech Organizations in India: ISO 13485 and Indian MDR Alignment'; 'Cultivating a Culture of Excellence in Medical Device Manufacturing and Strengthening India's Medical Device Regulatory System through IMDRF Membership'; and 'Refurbished Medical Devices: Unlocking Potential Through Regulatory Clarity and Ensuring Patient Safety', among others.
Parallelly, the show will host over 50+ speakers tackling some of the most critical topics shaping the future of healthcare. From AI-powered diagnostics, preventive genetics, and digital transformation to sustainable practices and entrepreneurial innovation, the themes reflect the evolving priorities of the healthcare ecosystem.
A new addition this year is the B2B Matchmaking App, designed to create structured engagement between buyers and sellers and boost meaningful business interactions. The show will also host dedicated pavilions that spotlight emerging healthcare start-ups and SMEs, furthering the industry's innovation pipeline.
Supporting Industry Growth Amid Policy and Market Shifts
As the healthcare sector navigates economic expansion and policy evolution, India Health 2025 provides a timely platform to respond to industry shifts. The Indian medical tourism market alone is projected to grow from USD 2.89 billion in 2020 to USD 13.42 billion by 2026, while rapid investment in hospital infrastructure, digital tools, and healthcare innovation continues to redefine delivery models. In a fast-moving and competitive exhibition landscape, India Health stands apart by combining deep industry engagement, practical business tools, and strong regional and domestic outreach with the legacy of a coveted international brand.
The India Health Exhibition 2025 is supported by industry bodies such as AIMED, ADMI, AHPI, EPCMD, and MTAI, ensuring it remains aligned with both sectoral priorities and the country's broader goals under the 'Make in India' and 'Digital Health Mission' agendas.
About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. With a portfolio of over 450 international B2B events and brands across various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, travel, real estate, and technology, Informa Markets brings professionals together to connect and drive business opportunities. By fostering collaboration and showcasing innovation, Informa Markets supports industries in discovering new trends and exploring potential partnerships.
