Palm Oil Market Analysis Report And Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030: Conventional Palm Oil Reigns With 99.06% Revenue Share In 2024, But Organic Gains Momentum

The Palm Oil Market was valued at USD 72.84 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 98.90 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.30%.

The growth is driven by increasing demand for food applications and eco-friendly, organic, and sustainable products. Personal care products and cosmetic industries are also major sectors accountable for the growth of products.



Palm oil is an edible oil that is derived from the mesocarp of the palm fruit. Indonesia and Malaysia are the largest producers as well as exporters of the product globally. It is extensively used in the food, cosmetic, and personal care products industries, among others. Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of palm oil owing to its key application for food preparation in the region.

The global product market is amalgamated as well as competitive in nature. It is one of the well-established companies with a developed value chain. Internationally, the product market has a resilient network of distributors, traders, and strong relationships with manufacturers. The overall product market is considered to have an extremely cohesive supply chain and increasing demand for the product for an expansive range of end-use applications comprising biodiesel, food & beverages, and personal care & cosmetics, among others.

Fractionated palm oil product segment appeared to be the largest segment in the international market, accounting for the highest share in 2022 of the global revenue of the market. This segment is the most popular due to its easy economic availability worldwide and manufacturing ease owing to 50% unsaturated and 50% fatty acid constituent nature of palm oil. The segment is expected to expand over the forecast period owing to its extensive utilization by the people.

Palm Oil Market Report Highlights



The conventional segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 99.06% in 2024. The organic segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The fractionated segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 39.23% in 2024. The crude palm oil (CPO) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The food & beverages segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 65.98% in 2024. The personal care & cosmetics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominated the palm oil market with the largest revenue share of 71.18% in 2024. The India palm oil market accounted for the largest revenue share of over 20.2% in Asia-Pacific in 2024.

Companies Featured

The major companies featured in this Palm Oil market report include:



ADM

Wilmar International Ltd.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

United Plantations Berhad

Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad

IJM Corporation Berhad

PT Sampoerna Agro, Tbk

Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Ltd.

PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations tbk Asian Agri

