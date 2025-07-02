Palm Oil Market Analysis Report And Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030: Conventional Palm Oil Reigns With 99.06% Revenue Share In 2024, But Organic Gains Momentum
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$72.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$98.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Global Palm Oil Market Outlook
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook
3.2.2. Manufacturing/Nature Outlook
3.2.3. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Price Trend Analysis
3.3.1. Factors Influencing Prices
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.4.1. Standards & Compliances
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Palm Oil Market: Nature Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Palm Oil Market: Nature Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Organic
4.3. Conventional
Chapter 5. Palm Oil Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Palm Oil Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
5.2. Crude Palm Oil
5.3. RBD Palm Oil
5.4. Palm Kernel Oil
5.5. Fractionated Palm Oil
Chapter 6. Palm Oil Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Palm Oil Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.2. Food & Beverage
6.3. Personal Care & Cosmetics
6.4. Biofuel & Energy
6.5. Pharmaceuticals
6.6. Others
Chapter 7. Palm Oil Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Analysis, 2024 & 2030
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Company Market Positioning Analysis, 2024
8.5. Strategy Mapping
8.6. Company Profiles
- ADM Wilmar International Ltd. Sime Darby Plantation Berhad IOI Corporation Berhad Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad United Plantations Berhad Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad IJM Corporation Berhad PT Sampoerna Agro, Tbk Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Ltd. PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations tbk Asian Agri
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
