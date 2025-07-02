Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian President Declares Cutting Ties with IAEA

2025-07-02 04:20:59
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Wednesday the suspension of his nation's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a move that was reported by several media outlets.

According to a local news agency, Pezeshkian also approved a law that mandates the government to sever its ties with the UN nuclear watchdog.

This action follows the passage of similar legislation by Iran’s parliament last week, which called for halting cooperation with the IAEA.

The decision comes as relations between Tehran and the IAEA continue to sour, particularly over issues related to monitoring access and transparency. This escalation follows a series of recent military clashes with Israel and the United States.

On June 13, a 12-day conflict broke out between Israel and Iran after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian military and nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Tehran launched missile and drone attacks, while the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites.

The conflict concluded with a ceasefire brokered by the US, which came into effect on June 24.

