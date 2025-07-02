Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sea Transport Leads Turkish Exports

2025-07-02 03:05:36
(MENAFN) Sea transport represented a significant 56.2% of Turkish exports in the first five months of 2023, according to data gathered by Anadolu from Turkey’s statistical body, TurkStat.

Turkey's total exports for January through May amounted to $110.9 billion, marking a 3.4% year-on-year increase. Of this, exports via sea transport totaled $62.2 billion, up from $60.8 billion during the same period last year.

In the same timeframe, road transport exports contributed $35.3 billion, accounting for 32% of Turkey’s overall export revenue. Air transport exports surged 19% year-on-year to reach $11.7 billion.

Meanwhile, rail transport exports stood at $757.6 million, and other transport methods collectively brought in $791.4 million.

On the import side, sea transport claimed the largest portion of Turkey’s total imports, which amounted to $152.2 billion for the January-May period. Imports via sea reached $80.9 billion, followed by road transport at $27.9 billion, air transport at $22.3 billion, and rail transport at $1.4 billion. Imports through other channels totaled $19.4 billion.

