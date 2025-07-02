Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belarusian President confirms arrival of Russia’s missile systems in Belarus

2025-07-02 02:56:46
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Tuesday that Russia’s advanced Oreshnik hypersonic missile systems are scheduled to be deployed in Belarus by the end of 2025, following agreements made with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating Belarus’s independence anniversary, Lukashenko said, “We agreed with Putin in Volgograd. The first positions of Oreshnik will be in Belarus. You have seen the performance of Oreshnik. By the end of the year, these weapons will be deployed in Belarus.”

The hypersonic missiles are expected to be mounted on Belarusian-made chassis, with Lukashenko revealing earlier this year that several such vehicles have already been produced and tested domestically.

Russia conducted a live test of the Oreshnik missile in November, targeting a military factory in Ukraine. Moscow described the strike as a response to Western approval allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets deep inside Russian territory.

The Oreshnik missile is believed to have nuclear capability, although Putin has noted its conventional version can deliver damage comparable to a low-yield nuclear blast.

This missile system reportedly carries multiple independently guided warheads, which can be maneuvered even while traveling at extremely high speeds.

