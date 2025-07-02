Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai South Launches 'Hayat' Community With Nearly 2,500 Residential Units

Dubai South Launches 'Hayat' Community With Nearly 2,500 Residential Units


2025-07-02 02:37:28
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai South Properties has announced the launch of Hayat, a new master-planned community spanning 10 million square feet.

The development is located in the Golf District at Dubai South, near the existing terminal of Al Maktoum International Airport. Hayat by Dubai South will feature approximately 2,500 residential units.

Recommended For You Transit-driven growth: Blue Line and Etihad Rail reshape UAE's real estate market

Strategically located, Hayat offers easy access to major roads and key economic hubs, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Dubai South Free Zone.

The first phase of the development is scheduled for completion in Q2 2028.

MENAFN02072025000049011007ID1109750306

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search