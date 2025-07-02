403
Chinese Spacecraft Captures Breathtaking Moon, Earth Photos from 590,000 km
(MENAFN) The China National Space Administration (CNSA) unveiled breathtaking images of the Earth and the moon on Tuesday, captured by the Tianwen-2 spacecraft. The images were taken from an orbit of 590,000 kilometers (366,609 miles), the CNSA confirmed in a statement.
The spacecraft, which has been orbiting the cosmos for over 33 days, currently resides 12 million kilometers from Earth. The photos were snapped on May 30 and later processed after being transmitted back to Earth.
Launched on May 29, the Tianwen-2 is part of China’s ambitious Tianwen series, a collection of robotic missions aimed at exploring the vastness of the solar system. The name "Tianwen" translates to “heavenly questions” or "questions to heaven."
